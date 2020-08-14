CBSE to conduct optional exam, compartment exam for classes 10 and 12 in September; application process begins

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the compartment exam for Class 10 and 12 and optional exam for Class 12 students in September.

The exam will held for students who could not clear their board exams in the first attempt and for those who could not appear in the paper cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has shared the links of the detailed notice on its official Twitter page.

As per the notification, students of Class 12 whose result has been declared based on the assessment scheme in the subjects for which exams were held from 1 to 15 July and wish to improve their performance are eligible to appear for the optional exam.

"Candidates of Class 12 who had applied for Improvement of Performance as regular candidates in the subjects for which examination was scheduled from 1st July 2020 to 15th July 2020 and their result have been declared as 'NC' in the subject concerned," CBSE said.

As for compartment exam, the board said, candidates of both classes 10 and 12 who have appeared for the exams in February/March 2020 as "regular candidates" and whose result has been declared as "compartment" shall approach their school to appear for the test.

It added that the marks obtained students in these optional examinations will be treated as final.

The board will announce the schedule of the examinations soon and schools will be informed about the date of downloading the admit cards.

A report in Indian Express said that the application process for the compartment exam has already begun at cbse.nic.in and the candidates can apply till 20 August. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 300 for each subject.

Compartment exams are usually conducted for students who have failed in one or two subjects in their board examination. A candidate needs to obtain at least 33 percent marks to pass the examination.

According to a report in The Times of India, only those candidates whose names are submitted through the online process shall be allowed to take the exam in September. Schools will have to submit LOC for compartment exam in respect of regular students.

The private candidates will have to apply directly for the compartment exam by 22 August through the link on the board's website. They will be examined only in the syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination.

CBSE declared the Class 10 results on 15 July. A total of 91.46 percent students passed the examination this year. With 93.31 pass percentage, girls outperformed boys who managed a pass percentage of 90.14.

The board declared the Class 12 result on 13 July in which 88.78 percent of students have passed exams. The pass percentage increased by 5.38 percent as compared to 2019 when 83.4 percent of students passed.

