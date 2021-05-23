CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021: High-level meet on pending exams underway; Ramesh Pokhriyal, Rajnath Singh among ministers present

The Centre's meeting to discuss the plan of action regarding the pending the CBSE Class 12 board exam is currently underway.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was scheduled to be attended by Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani, and Prakash Javadekar.

State education ministers and secretaries of education ministries are also expected to be present at the meeting.

On Sunday morning, India Today reported that the ministers are likely to consider two plans: holding the exams for selected subjects or holding the exams for a shorter duration.

Announcing the meeting on Saturday, Union Education Minister Pokhriyal said that the authorities will decide the future course for the board exams that were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed that the decision must be taken in "wide consultations" with all stakeholders.

"A high-level virtual meeting will be convened tomorrow (Sunday) with all states and union territories' education ministers, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses," Pokhriyal said.

"I recently held a meeting with the state education secretaries in this regard. The consultative process will be further strengthened through the high-level meeting. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 am," he added.

In a letter to the states and UTs, the education minister has said that his ministry's Department of School Education and the CBSE were exploring options regarding the conduct of the examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of both students and teachers.

"The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning. COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams," the letter noted.

In view of the prevailing situation, almost all state education boards, the CBSE and the ICSE have postponed their Class 12 examinations.

Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other national exam conducting institutions have also postponed entrance exams for admissions to professional courses.

"As the conduct of Class 12 examinations impacts upon state board exams and other entrance exams across the country, and to reduce uncertainty among students, it is desirable that a considered decision based on inputs of different state governments and UT administrations is taken about Class 12 examinations in the interest of all the students across the country," the letter said.

The CBSE had on 14 April announced cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exams, which are usually conducted in February-March every year, were scheduled to be held from 4 May.

The CBSE had announced that a decision on the Class 12 board exams will be taken on or after 1 June. A section of students and parents have been demanding that the Class 12 exams be cancelled in view of the pandemic situation.

With inputs from PTI

