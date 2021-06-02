CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: How Will Students Be Marked?

After deliberating on the decision for a month, the Centre on Tuesday, 1 June, cancelled CBSE Class 12 board examinations. Instead, it has been decided that the board will take steps to compile the results as per a “well-defined objective criteria” in a time-bound manner.

What is the criteria for marking? When will results be announced? Here’s what we know until now.

How will I be marked?

The results will be compiled as per a “well-defined objective criteria”, the Centre has said, in a press release. However, a detailed criteria is expected to be released by the Board.

What do they mean by ‘objective criteria’?

There is no clarity on this yet. The CBSE will set up a committee to decide an alternative scheme for tabulating results, reported The Indian Express. The internal assessment of students is likely to be a crucial part of the assessment.

When will this criteria be announced?

It is likely to be announced by the CBSE on 2 or 3 June 2021. Watch out this space for more information.

But what if I want to take the exams?

If a student wants to appear for the examination, the CBSE will provide an option once the situation is “conducive”.

What does ‘conducive’ mean? Who decides when the situation is conducive to conduct exams?

The term ‘conducive’ means making a certain situation or outcome likely or possible. In this context, it means when the situation is suitable to conduct exams, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, under the central government, will decide when the situation is “conducive” to conduct exams.

What happened with the CBSE exams last year?

In 2020, Class 12 CBSE exams were made optional. Students were given an option to choose between exams and internal assessment. For students who opted for exams, the said marks was to be final.

When will the results for CBSE Class 12 board exams be declared?

The CBSE has not made an announcement yet. Watch out this space.

