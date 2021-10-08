CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 in November: Know How to Prepare for New Pattern

The CBSE Board exams 2022 will be held twice a year. In a change of pattern, there has been more focus on MCQs, application-based questions in the upcoming boards. Exams will be held in two terms and the term-1 exams will be held in November. Students preparing for the board exams will have to change their preparations according to the new exam pattern.

The question papers are expected to have as many as 40 marks dedicated to MCQs. Instead of the full syllabus in the first term, only 50% of the total syllabus will be asked. Both terms combined and internal assessment will collectively decide the final score of students.

“Since, it is a shift from detailed subjective answers towards objective one, the scope of mark deduction is higher, as one wrong choice indicates no score for the particular answer. Hence the clarity is required for both comprehending the question and then selecting the right choice,” said Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram.

NCERTs can go a long way in helping students crack the new paper pattern, believes, Sumita Vij, PGT English, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad who asked students to make NCERT their best friends.

“MCQs that come in board exams will only be from the curriculum or NCERT textbook. Any line in NCERT can be made to be an MCQ question so it’s very important to read NCERT text extensively. There is no negative marking in CBSE boards, therefore, attempt the MCQ even if you don’t have any idea about the question. While multiple-choice questions (MCQs) may appear to be clear, you should not rule out the option of interpreting them in a different way. The question may look simple at first, but it requires a bit more digging to uncover its true meaning,” said Vij who also asked students to adopt quick learning strategies such as mind maps or quick grids to remember the plot, theme and content of the lesson.

The most common mistake by students is to be confused between similar looking options. Suggesting a way out, Rishika Sharma, Head of School, Khaitan Public School, Ghaziabad said, “Please read all the options carefully, no matter u know the answer. As options may have some similarities and may confuse at first instance. If two or more option is found similar or correct then try to negotiate what could be the reason for this answer to be incorrect. If u don’t find any reason or u find less reason before you choose the right one. We must do the practice of solving questions during our preparation at board exam time duration.”

The board has prepared practice sample papers based on the new guidelines, students can practice based on those sample papers. The final date sheet too is expected to be released this month.

