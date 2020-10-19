CBSE Boards 2021: Exam Fees Submission Deadline Extended to 31 Oct

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 15 October, extended the deadline for payment of examinations fees for classes 10 and 12 students till 31 October. The deadline for submission of exam fees without late fees is 31 October and with late fee is 7 November.

#cbseforstudents #cbse #cbseexams looking into the problems faced by schools and parents,the last date for submission of LOC for classes X&XII for 2021 exams without late fee has been extended from 15.10.20 to 31.10.20 and with late fee from 1.11.20 to 7.11.20 . — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 14, 2020

“From various sources it has come to the notice of CBSE that schools and parents are facing problems in completing LOC because of the situation created due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj. CBSE Examination Controller. ‘

The Delhi government on 10 October also wrote to the education board to waive the exam fees after several parents came onward expressing their inability to pay the card exam fees due to loss of income due to the ongoing pandemic. The government also announced that schools in the capital will remain closed till 31 October.

The Delhi High Court has also issued notice over a petition against the rise in the examination fees demanded by the education board.

A division bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the CBSE, Delhi Government and the Central government over a plea filed by an association called the Parents Forum for Meaningful Education.

The plea filed through advocates PS Sharda and Kshitij Sharda said the CBSE for the year 2019-2020 arbitrarily enhanced its examination fee for Class X and Class XII Board examination by two-fold as compared to the year 2017- 2018 and several folds as compared to the year 2014-2015.

