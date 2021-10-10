CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet Expected Soon, All We Know About Term 1 Exams so Far

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will hold the board exams 2022 in two terms. The term I will be held in November-December, while term II will be conducted in March-April. The board has modified the exam pattern accordingly with 50% syllabus to be covered in the first term. CBSE is also expected to release the exam datesheet this week.

For 2021 too, the board had reduced the syllabus by30 per cent, however, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams could not be held. For its term I exam, the question papers will have case-based and assertion-reasoning type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam will be held for 90 minutes. The question paper is are likely to have 40 marks in MCQs. The students will have to mark their responses on OMR sheets.

The board has also prepared practice sample papers based on the new guidelines, for students to practice. According to the CBSE, the exam pattern has been changed to make it more “student-centric, transparent, technology-driven, and advance provision of alternatives for different future scenarios.”

More credit will be given to internal assessments and projects, the board said. For classes 9 to 10, they will have three periodic tests, a student enrichment portfolio, practical work, and speaking listening activities. For classes 11 and 12, they will have unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects. These exams will be handy in case the COVID-19 situation does not approve in the next year. The final results would be computed on the basis of the internal assessment, practical, project work, and theory marks of both the term exams.

It had also asked its schools to submit a list of candidates appearing for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022 and submit the same by October 9 along with fee payment. It will not charge any board exam fees from students who have lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

