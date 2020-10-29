CBSA officer claims Meng Wanzhou was flagged for 'national security' concerns ahead of arrival

A Canada Border Services Agency officer involved in questioning Meng Wanzhou says a supervisor told him the Huawei executive had been flagged by the agency's national targeting centre for national security reasons ahead of her arrest in Vancouver in December 2018.

Testifying in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Wednesday, border services officer Scott Kirkland didn't elaborate on the exact reasons the chief financial officer had been singled out, but said his own open-source searches led him to believe she might be suspected of espionage.

"Is she working for a company, a firm that's involved in espionage against Canada or another country?" Kirkland said.

The CBSA officer said he saw from news articles that Australia and New Zealand had already banned Huawei equipment at the time of Meng's arrival from Hong Kong on Dec. 1, 2018. And the United Kingdom was thinking of following suit.

"It was a concern," Kirkland said. "Evidently some of our partners and allies already had serious concerns, and I assume some sort of evidence before they would do such a thing."

'Concerns' of possible Charter issues

Kirkland is one of 10 officers expected to testify over a two-week period about the events leading up to and immediately following Meng's arrest on an extradition warrant to the United States, where she faces charges of fraud and conspiracy.

Meng is accused of lying to an HSBC executive about Huawei's relationship with a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. Prosecutors claim that Meng's alleged lies placed the bank at risk of loss and prosecution for breaching the same set of U.S. sanctions through its financial dealings with the telecommunications giant.

The 48-year-old's lawyers claim Meng's rights were violated on arrival, when a decision was made to have the CBSA question Meng without a lawyer for three hours before her actual arrest.

The testimony given by the RCMP and CBSA officers will be used at a hearing in February at which the defence team plans to argue that the case should be tossed.

Kirkland admitted to having concerns about the impact of any delay on Meng's rights at the time that a colleague first floated the prospect of having the CBSA pull her aside once she got off a plane from Hong Kong.

"I stated that maybe we should just identify and pass on to the RCMP immediately," Kirkland said.

"There was concerns of possible Charter [of Rights and Freedoms] issues being raised if we were going to court ... but at the same time, we also have a job to do."

'We were shocked'

Kirkland's testimony began after two-and-a-half days of evidence from the RCMP officer who was tasked with the job of arresting Meng.

Const. Winston Yep spent the bulk of his time under gruelling cross-examination, but insisted that the decision to have the CBSA deal with Meng first was a matter of jurisdiction and public safety.

