CBS4 news crew attacked while filming fight in South Beach, police say. Two arrested

A CBS4 Miami reporter and photojournalist filming a fight in South Beach Wednesday night were attacked by a group of people, police said.

Bobeth Yates, a reporter for Miami Herald news partner CBS4, said Wednesday night on the 11 p.m. broadcast that she and her colleague were in the area reporting on the recent unruly behavior in South Beach.

The attack came the same day that Miami Beach commissioners voted to restrict early-morning alcohol sales in the city’s entertainment district as part of a seven-month pilot program. Last call will be rolled back to 2 a.m. beginning May 22.

Miami Beach police say a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. reporting a large fight near Fifth street and Ocean Drive. Officers arrived and detained two people near Seven Street and Ocean Drive.

#BREAKING: A @CBSMiami crew was attacked on #SouthBeach while working on a story about the growing violence there. Fortunately, both of them are OK. @bobethyates will share her harrowing experience on #CBS4 News at 11 p.m. https://t.co/38P0n9mpKK pic.twitter.com/fomcZr7Apa — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) May 13, 2021

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami Beach police, said the crew was attacked when they began filming a fight.

Yates said two groups of people were fighting before they turned their attention to them.

Video shows several men asking the cameraman to stop filming, before the man is seen pushing the camera away.

Story continues

“I tried to push them back,” Yates said.

There was some damage to the camera equipment, police said.

Both men, who were not identified by police Wednesday night, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief and battery.