CBS’ ‘Survivor’ and NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Split This Week’s Broadcast TV Ratings Wins | Charts

In a week packed full of fall premieres, the launches of CBS’ “Survivor” and NBC’s “The Voice” stood out as winners, both behind ABC’s Monday Night Football, of course.

The Eagles vs. Buccaneers game, which kicked off at 7:15 p.m and continued through 10:17 p.m., drew in 13.72 million viewers and a rating of 3.84 in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. As expected, the game nabbed the highest rating and highest total viewership among all other weekday primetime programming from last Friday to this Thursday, per TheWrap’s weekly broadcast TV ratings breakdown.

The debut of “Survivor” Season 45 scored the second-highest rating of the week with a 0.84 rating, edging itself between the football game, whose post-game “SportsCenter” program took the third spot on the Top 10 list with a 0.80 rating score.

This week’s highest rated programs across broadcast TV (TheWrap)

More unscripted premieres followed throughout the list, with ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” scoring the No. 4 highest rating with a 0.64 rating, while ABC’s series launch of “The Golden Bachelor” took sixth place with a 0.62 rating. In between the two was WWE’s “Friday Night Smackdown,” which took fifth place with a 0.63 rating.

The first two episodes of “The Voice,” which welcomed Reba McEntire to the coaching team, each scored a 0.6 rating on their Monday and Tuesday debuts, taking the seventh and eighth spots on the list. The first part of the “America’s Got Talent” finale came in ninth place with a 0.55 rating, with Fox’s “The Masked Singer” coming taking the last spot on the list with a 0.54 rating.

In terms of total viewers, after Monday Night Football took the No. 1 spot on the list, both airings of “The Voice” took the second and third spots on the list, with the Tuesday airing bringing in 6.54 million viewers while the Monday premiere scored a viewership of 6.26 million.

The first part of the “America’s Got Talent” finale on Tuesday came next in fourth place with 5.54 million viewers, while the second part of the finale on Wednesday came in seventh place as it averaged a total viewership of 4.72 million.

This week’s most-viewed programs across broadcast TV (TheWrap)

The launch of “Survivor” took the No. 5 spot on the list with 5.24 million viewers while “Dancing With the Stars” came next in sixth place with 4.79 million viewers and “The Golden Bachelor” series premiere took the eighth spot with a viewership of 4.36 million viewers.

NBC’s inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday scored the No. 9 spot on the list with 3.9 million viewers while the premiere of “The Irrational” on Monday took the last spot on the most-watched list with 3.81 million viewers.

