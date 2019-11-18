CBS analyst Gary Danielson slammed for laughing while photographer is stretchered off field

CBS commentator Gary Danielson is under fire after he was heard chuckling as cameras showed an unconscious photographer being put on a stretcher during Saturday's game between Georgia and Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The photographer, Chamberlain Smith, was injured when UGA running back Brian Herrien ran into her during the second quarter of the Bulldogs' 21-14 win over the Tigers.

Danielson found the moment humorous — even after watching the replay of the scary collision.

As the broadcast continued, he appeared to ask if Smith was paying attention to the game.

Twitter was outraged with Danielson's reaction to the moment:

Smith, who was transported to a local hospital, shared a positive update on her condition on Sunday.

Smith said she suffered a concussion, but it could have been much worse.

