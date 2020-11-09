CBS Reality Show Casts Will Be At Least 50 Percent Diverse Beginning Next Season, Network Vows

CBS is not playing games when it comes to diversifying the casts on reality staples Survivor, Amazing Race and Big Brother.

The network announced Monday that beginning with the 2021-22 broadcast TV season, at least 50 percent of the contestants on its unscripted series will be Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). That’s the goal, at least. CBS also says it plans to allocate at least a quarter of its annual reality development budget to projects created or co-created by BIPOC producers.

The move comes after CBS has weathered a number of race-related controversies on its reality shows in recent years (a recap of said scandals can be found here).

“The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling,” said George Cheeks, President and Chief Executive Officer for CBS, in a statement. “As we strive to improve all of these creative aspects, the commitments announced today are important first steps in sourcing new voices to create content and further expanding the diversity in our unscripted programming, as well as on our Network.”

Over the summer, CBS announced similar initiatives on the scripted front.

