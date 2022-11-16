CBS President Kelly Kahl to Depart After 26 Years at the Company

Wilson Chapman
CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl will leave his position at the end of the year, IndieWire has confirmed.

Kahl announced his departure in an internal email to staff, which IndieWire has obtained. George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS and CCO of News, Sports, and Paramount+, also sent a memo to staff confirming Kahl’s exit, referring to the move as part of a “restructuring and streamlining of leadership at CBS Entertainment.”

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to work at CBS, America’s most watched network. (I’ll never get sick of hearing that.) I’ve lived a TV fan’s dream to work with the most talented writers, producers, and actors in television,” Kahl wrote in his email. “Most importantly, I’ve loved being in the trenches alongside all of you — the finest executives and employees in show business.”

Kahl is one of the most seasoned executives in the broadcast TV business, having worked at CBS for 26 years. Before his appointment to president in 2017, he first joined the company as VP of Scheduling in 1996, before being promoted to Senior EVP of CBS Primetime in 2005.

During his tenure, CBS was the most watched broadcast channel for 14 seasons and 19 out of the last 20 TV seasons — this fall, 17 of the 25 most-watched entertainment programs air on the channel. Kahl was responsible for several key scheduling decisions that helped the network grow, most prominently moving the channel’s hits “Survivor,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “CSI” to Thursday’s to compete with NBC’s Must See TV block. Kahl also oversaw the schedule for The CW and served on the board of Pop.

“Kelly is without peer in the broadcast television business,” Cheeks wrote in his memo to staff. “He is the architect of primetime schedules that have made CBS #1 for 19 of the last 20 seasons. He is the masterful and fearless scheduler who moved SURVIVOR and CSI to Thursday, changing the landscape of that night after a decade of NBC dominance.”

News of Kahl’s departure from CBS was first reported by Deadline. Read Kahl’s full memo below.

cbs friends,
the wondrous and improbable journey that started for me here 26 years ago has come to the finish line. i’ll be leaving CBS at the end of this year.

it has been an absolute honor and privilege to work at CBS, america’s most watched network. (i’ll never get sick of hearing that.) i’ve lived a TV fan’s dream to work with the most talented writers, producers, and actors in television. most importantly, i’ve loved being in the trenches alongside all of you — the finest executives and employees in show business. i want to thank every single person with whom i worked for your great efforts, creativity, and professionalism, all of which helped make this tremendous, pioneering network #1 for nearly 20 straight years. this place is special and so are its people.

i started here as a scheduler when we were in 3rd place and loved battling into 1st, but i’m especially proud of our accomplishments during my run as entertainment president over the past five years; we delivered tangible improvements in diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera, held our teams together and focused during the pandemic, and launched numerous hit series that maintained CBS #1 status.

i’ve been fortunate to develop strong friendships with many of you and will cherish memories of great adventures at upfronts, press tours, location shoots, final fours and super bowls. i hope and trust those bonds will continue going forward.

my very best to all of you. it’s been a magnificent ride and i’m excited to see what’s next. until then, i hope to see you at the underground…

i’m buying.

fondly

kelly

Read Cheek’s memo below:

Team – I want you to be aware of a significant transition that’s happening today. As part of a restructuring and streamlining of leadership at CBS Entertainment, Kelly Kahl, our esteemed colleague and president of the division, will be leaving CBS by the end of year.

Below is the note that Kelly sent to his team this morning. We’ll have more information about the new leadership structure very soon, but right now I really want to focus on Kelly and the incredible legacy he leaves at this network.

Kelly is without peer in the broadcast television business. He is the architect of primetime schedules that have made CBS #1 for 19 of the last 20 seasons. He is the masterful and fearless scheduler who moved SURVIVOR and CSI to Thursday, changing the landscape of that night after a decade of NBC dominance.

As Entertainment president, he introduced hit shows such as THE NEIGHBORHOOD, THE EQUALIZER, NCIS: HAWAI’I, three FBIs, FIRE COUNTRY and GHOSTS and has been the passionate steward of CBS’ hit reality franchises. More broadly, Kelly has been a fierce advocate for the vitality of broadcast television while being a steady and respected network leader through the good times as well as turbulent periods.

Without question, Kelly has dedicated the last 26 years to building CBS and leaves it positioned for even further success. He has been humble, gracious and generous with his peers every step of the way.

On a personal note, I want to thank Kelly for being a valued colleague and sounding board over the past two and a half years.

Please join me in heartily thanking Kelly for all of his contributions to CBS and in wishing him all the best in the future.

George

