CBS News Suspends Twitter Posting ‘In Light of the Uncertainty’ About Musk-Owned Social Platform

CBS News is pressing pause on Twitter over Elon Musk’s turbulent and potentially devastating moves following his takeover of the company.

“In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” Jonathan Vigliotti, CBS News national correspondent, said in a news report about the latest chaos at the company on the “CBS Evening News” Friday.

A statement with nearly identical wording was shared Friday by the Twitter account of KPIX, the CBS-owned station in San Francisco.

In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News Bay Area is pausing its activity on the social media site as we continue to monitor the platform. — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 19, 2022

CBS News’ decision to step back from Twitter comes a little more than three weeks into Musk’s ownership of the company — over which time Twitter’s employee base has shrunk to about 33% its former size. At least 1,200 Twitter employees reportedly quit Thursday, refusing to agree to Musk’s demand they work “long hours at high intensity.” That has raised concerns about Twitter’s ability to keep the service operating reliably and safely.

Another looming question: Whether Musk will allow Donald Trump back on Twitter. The ex-president was kicked off Twitter over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol aiming to subvert the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

On Friday, Musk launched a poll asking his 116 million-plus followers whether Twitter should reinstate Trump. After almost 6 million votes, 55.4% were in favor of unbanning the ex-president.

Musk earlier in the day said Twitter was reinstating comedian Kathy Griffin’s account (after she was suspended for impersonating Musk) as well as satire site the Babylon Bee and right-wing figure Jordan Peterson (both of which were banned by Twitter for violations of its “hateful conduct” policy over their anti-transgender posts).

