CBS This Morning and Fox & Friends Anchors Return to N.Y.C. Studios amid Coronavirus Reopening

As New York City entered phase two of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, two morning shows returned to the studio on Monday.

After working remotely since the U.S. outbreak of the virus in March, the anchors of CBS This Morning and Fox & Friends reunited in person. At CBS, Gayle King and Anthony Mason were back at the network's Broadcast Center on West 57th Street, with Tony Dokoupil continuing to work from home for the time being. At Fox News, Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt were back at 1211 Avenue of the Americas.

Across the board, the hosts were ecstatic to be back.

"We have exciting news," King, 65, told viewers. "Me and Anthony, do we look familiar to you? As you can see, the two of us have a familiar setting this morning."

"I couldn't sleep last night," she admitted. "I'm either nervous or excited. I'm not nervous, so I know I'm very excited to be here."

"As New York City continues to reopen, so do we," said Mason, 63. "We are really glad to be returning to this studio home after being away — it's almost 100 days. I can't believe it."

After almost 100 days, @GayleKing & @AnthonyMasonCBS are back in Studio 57! @tonydokoupil will continue working from home for now, along with most of the staff. pic.twitter.com/NlFziAIk1t



— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 22, 2020

Dokoupil, 39, joked that he still "had the short commute this morning."

"As you can see, I'm still at home. Because we want to be extra cautious, what we're doing is one of us will continue to broadcast remotely, just for the time being," he explained. "And of those who are going in, it's only the most essential people to get us on TV every day. We are taking all the precautions, we are being as safe as we possibly can be. All of that said, it is really great to see you both back at the table and I can't wait to be there soon, too."

King noted that masks were being worn everywhere in the building, except when they were on the air. Additionally, staff were entering through separate doors, and elevators were limited to four people per car.

"We are being extra, extra, extra safe," she said. "But we're really thrilled to be here."

Monday's broadcast of Fox & Friends saw Doocy, 63, Earhardt, 43 and Kilmeade, 56, seated at separate corners of the studio.

"Live from New York City, ladies and gentleman," Doocy said. "After 100 days apart, we are all back in the studio again social distancing, but nonetheless, it's good to be back live in the big room."

"You know what this means — this means when we have comments on each other, we no longer have a delay," Kilmeade added. "We can actually comment on what each other says."

The hosts also took a moment to thank their crew.

"We want to thank all of our staff — there are several [people] here," said Earhardt. "I know the guys here in the room with us — Joel and Dave, and all of the people in the control room who were working the entire time. There were points of this where people were scared to come into the city and scared to come into the studio and that's why we did our home studios. We all want to thank you all for sacrificing so much, and still the show must go on. We appreciate it, and we love you."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.