CBS Launches Fact-Checking News Unit to Examine AI, Deepfakes, Misinformation

CBS’ news-and-stations division will launch a new unit to examine misinformation and so-called “deepfakes,” or false videos that can often be generated via artificial intelligence. The new unit, called “CBS News Confirmed,” will be led by Claudia Milne, senior vice president for CBS News and Stations and head of standards and practices, along with Ross Dagan, executive vice president and head of news operations and Ttransformation for CBS News and Stations.

“Technology is changing at an unprecedented pace,” said Wendy McMahon, CEO of CBS’ news, stations and media ventures operations, in a memo to staff. “And the challenges created by the rise of generative AI, fake videos, and misinformation are too great for us not to meet head-on.”

The hope is that the new unit will produce segments on its findings and explain to audiences how the information in question was determined to be fake or inaccurate. A July 2023 research note from the Northwestern Buffett Institute for Global Affairs found that the rapid adoption of content generated via A.I. “is a growing concern for the international community, governments and the public, with

significant implications for national security and cybersecurity. It also raises ethical questions related to surveillance and transparency.”

CBS intends to hire forensic journalists, expand training and invest in new technology, McMahon said. Candidates will demonstrate expertise in such areas as AI, data journalism, data visualization, multi-platform fact-checking, and forensic skills.

“I’m grateful to our leadership team who has committed to this effort and is always looking to protect and ensure our journalistic credibility,” McMahon said.

