CBS Launched 'Blue Bloods' Zoom Backgrounds and We're Basically Part of the Reagan Family Now

Blue Bloods has released a set of custom Zoom backgrounds for viewers to use to channel the Reagan family during self-isolation.

The backgrounds are available to download via Twitter.

Whether you’ve been missing your family, having weekly virtual happy hours with friends, craving your favorite workouts, or simply been working from home, there’s a good chance that the Zoom app has been a regular staple in your quarantine schedule. After all, the platform lets you connect with up to 100 people—and, best of all, it’s free.

If you’re late to the Zoom game (or if you’re not familiar with the platform’s capabilities), you’ll be glad to know that you can even switch up your background to easily transform your house or home office into a tropical beach, Parisian street, and more.

While we’re all for using our imaginations and pretending to jet-set all over the world when we’re unable to leave our homes, what we’re most excited about is the possibility to join the Reagan family from Blue Bloods.

On April 9, Blue Bloods took to their Instagram to share the exciting news that fans can transform their Zoom experience with three custom backgrounds taken straight from the show.

Whether you want to get in on Reagan family dinners, chill out in Frank's living room, or take command in his office, there’s a Zoom background waiting for you.

Needless to say, fans are stoked. Where one fan wrote, “Next time on zoom, catch me using these,” followed by laughing and praise emojis, another commented, “Awesome! Always wanted to be at the Regan dinner table,” accompanied by a series of thumbs-up, cop, police car, and blue heart emojis.

According to CBS' Instagram caption, all you need to do to download the backgrounds is head to Twitter. Scroll down on the Twitter thread until you see the image you want to save. On desktop, click the image to make it full size. Right-click the image and select “Save Image As.” On mobile, click the image to make it full size. Use your finger to hold down the image and select “Add to Photos.” Easy enough!

