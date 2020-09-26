CBS' Gayle King calls out Pelosi's 'egregious' language when she refers to Trump allies as 'henchmen'

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was called out Friday by CBS News' Gayle King after referring to President Donald Trump and his allies as "henchmen," language that King said some found "egregious."

The exchange came after King asked whether Pelosi still felt that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shouldn't debate Trump. The first presidential debate between Biden and Trump is slated for Tuesday.

Pelosi has previously said Biden shouldn't debate the president, and said Friday she still agrees with that statement.

"I just think that the President has no fidelity to fact or truth. And actually, in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States," Pelosi said. "He and his henchmen are a danger, with their comments, are a danger to our democracy ... Why bother? He doesn't tell the truth. He isn't committed to our Constitution."

King said that some people see Pelosi's language about the president and his administration as a problem.

"Your language to some is just as egregious as what they're saying, by calling the President's people henchmen," King said. "Some could say, that's just as insulting as what he's saying about you."

"Well, I don't care what he says about me," Pelosi responded. "Every knock from him is a boost for me. If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me."

She also defended her language, saying that she's "speaking truth."

"Our Constitution is at the mercy of people who have no allegiance to the Constitution of the United States," Pelosi said. "They have repeatedly demonstrated that."

Trump has come under fire for not committing to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the general election in November.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gayle King: 'Egregious' for Pelosi to call Trump allies 'henchmen'