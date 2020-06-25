CBS’ ‘Game On!’ Drops, Univision Tops Another Wednesday in Key Demo Ratings
CBS’ “Game On!” had an off night on Wednesday, when Univision managed to top broadcast again in TV ratings among adults 18-49.
Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.7 million, according to preliminary numbers.
NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.7 million, Fox was fifth with 1.5 million.
NBC aired all reruns of its “Chicago” shows last night.
For Fox, following a repeat, “Ultimate Tag” at 9 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 1.6 million viewers.
ABC, CBS and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was second in total viewers with 2.64 million, CBS was third with 2.57 million viewers and Telemundo was sixth with 989,000 viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 467,000.
