CBS’ “Game On!” had an off night on Wednesday, when Univision managed to top broadcast again in TV ratings among adults 18-49.

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.7 million, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.7 million, Fox was fifth with 1.5 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: The CW's 'Happy Hour' Rises From Last Week's Goose Egg to a 0.1 Rating

NBC aired all reruns of its “Chicago” shows last night.

For Fox, following a repeat, “Ultimate Tag” at 9 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 1.6 million viewers.

ABC, CBS and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was second in total viewers with 2.64 million, CBS was third with 2.57 million viewers and Telemundo was sixth with 989,000 viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: NBC's 'Dateline Monday' Premiere Outdoes Last Week's 'Songland' Season Finale

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 467,000.

More to come…

Read original story CBS’ ‘Game On!’ Drops, Univision Tops Another Wednesday in Key Demo Ratings At TheWrap