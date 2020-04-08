CBS is bringing back its blockbuster movie Sunday nights—and yes, Titanic is included

It’s day number “who even knows” in quarantine. So by now, you may have already made it through all your Netflix shows and maybe even that stack of books collecting dust in the corner. If you’re searching for more entertainment (with a sweet taste of the good ol’ days) to get you through, CBS has you covered. The network is bringing back its Sunday Night at the Movies franchise—dormant since 2006, according to Vulture—and its stacked with classics.

The programming doesn’t begin until May, but it will offer five Sundays in a row of some ’80s and ’90s fan favorites. Raiders of the Lost Ark will kick off the festivities on May 3rd, followed by Forrest Gump on May 10th, Mission: Impossible on May 17, Titanic on May 24th, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on May 31st.

Whether you’re ready to go on a sepia-toned adventure or bawl your eyes out to the sound of “My Heart Will Go On,” mark your calendars and get excited.

There are no wrong choices of entertainment in quarantine, but we’re convinced CBS’ lineup has all the right ones for offering some catharsis during the stressful times.

Better yet, it looks like throwback entertainment is a trend that’s likely to continue during the pandemic. With in-progress production on shows and movies shut down due to coronavirus concerns, television networks are left with some holes to fill. Industry insiders told Vulture that many networks are looking to dust off some oldies but goodies and air them to make up for the loss of new programming.

ABC recently started up “Flashback Fridays” to air reruns of General Hospital, so fans can satisfy their soap opera needs when the network runs out of new episodes in late May. Whatever your entertainment soul food is, now is the time to lean in and treat yourself to whatever makes you feel good.

