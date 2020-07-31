CBS All Access to Relaunch Next Year, Acquires ‘SpongeBob’ Prequel

Are you ready, kids?! “Kamp Koral,” a previously-announced prequel to the classic “SpongeBob SquarePants” cartoon, will premiere on CBS All Access early next year. Also, CBS All Access is relaunching itself in 2021.

ViacomCBS announced that “Kamp Koral,” “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On the Run” CGI feature film, and a slew of popular library titles will be making their way to the streaming service in the future. Specific release date for the two “SpongeBob” titles are unavailable. Per ViacomCBS’ synopsis, “Kamp Koral” will follow 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

“Kamp Koral” marks the first TV spinoff in the “SpongeBob” franchise, which includes 12 seasons and two films.

A variety of ViacomCBS-owned titles were added tothe streaming service earlier today, including BET shows “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” Hit the Floor,” and “Single Ladies,” Comedy Central’s “Chapelle’s Show” and “Reno 911!,” Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “The Legend of Korra,” “Danny Phantom,” and “Spongebob Squarepants,” among others.

The streaming service has also begun to roll out a new user interface, features such as a curated homepage, and new content categories. ViacomCBS referred to the title announcements and interface changes as steps towards an early 2021 rebranding, though it’s unclear what other things that could entail.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what’s to come,” Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer, ViacomCBS, said in a statement. “As the first network to market with a branded direct-to-consumer service more than five years ago, we have the advantage and experience of building it from the ground up, establishing distribution points across all major platforms, creating a service with high user engagement and low churn, and crafting a robust slate of exclusive originals from which we continue to build. By bringing the valuable IP and creative capabilities from across ViacomCBS together in one product, we will deliver to consumers a compelling and differentiated service with something for everyone across news, live sports and on-demand entertainment in every genre.”

It’s unclear if CBS All Access’ rebranding is related to February reports that ViacomCBS was working on a new streaming service.

