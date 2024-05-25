CBRT - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

up in the fall. >> They are predicting almost 50 percent increase. >> Reporter: and advice for those facing all of oil sticker shock. >> A people are struggling with the increase, is there anything they can do. >> They can either purchase and all of oil that is maybe not extra-virgin or they can opt for a blend of all of oil like this one which is a mixture of sunflower and olive. >> Reporter: like all gold cheaper when it's diluted. >> Rob: if you are heading up to lake louise this summer expect increased traffic delays. Construction work is underway to improve lake louise drive. Parks canada says travel will be limited to a single lane of alternating traffic. Despite being the busiest time of year for visitors summer offers the most able weather for construction. Officials say the improvements include upgraded infrastructure and increase pedestrian safety. The roadhouse more than 1 million vehicle trips each year. >>> Finally volleyball teams from across canada are in alberta up in edmonton with the city hosting the youth national, and for some players the sport is not only about athleticism but advocacy. >> I struggle with my disability identity and I was severely bullied emotionally and physically in elementary school and it made me hide my disability for the majority of my life and I found this sport ended almost set me free and I started to embrace the body and celebrate the way I can move. >> Reporter: the squad trains in edmonton and will head to paris. The team is ranked number 1 in the world. The paralympic games start august 28th. Here's you're five day forecast.

[ >> Announcer: the national hockey league on sportsnet presents by the stanley cup playoffs. [ ] >> The stars come out to play on broadway, raise the curtains, and drop the puck. You show us everything you've got you keep on dancing and the mood gets hot you drive us wild, he'll drive us crazy you say you want to go for a swim the party's just begun, we'll let you in you drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy you keep on shouting, you keep on shouting, you keep on shouting I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day i, wanna rock and roll all night and party every day >> He's got forsling. Drops it off. Scores! Matthew tkachuk gets the opening goal to put the panthers up front. I want in a rock and roll all night and party every day [ ] >> Shesterkin out of the goal. Off the boards. Came right back for verhaeghe. Carter verhaeghe scores. Oh, lafreniere tipped it into his own nets. The panthers take a 2-0 lead. You keep on shouting, you keep on shouting I wanna rock rock and roll all and party every day >>> And the florida panthers come into new york and steal the show in game one. >> Congratulations. Great job. [ ] >> Hello canada and hockey fans, united states and newfoundland. >> This is "hockey night in canada" on sportsnet. >> You want action? We've got action for ya here tonight. >> Oh, baby! >> He's got a stick. He's in! Scores! >> Absolutely amazing! [ ] >> Ron: first off, thanks to those new york legends opening the telecast. All these fans are saying the same thing. They want matt rempe to hit florida right in the kisser. Panthers won game one. A shutout performance for sergei bobrovsky. Matthew tkachuk with the winning goal. It's a funny game. Lafreniere hits a post, then an own goal. Things can turn in a heartbeat. That's the story line as we welcome you to the stanley cup playoffs on sportsnet presented by rogers. You like playing at msg? >> Kevin: loved it. Do you want more? >> Ron: no. >> Kevin: it starts with the walk up the ramp and you feel the culture and the history of the building. >> Rick: it's one of my favourite games to coach in. Missed the game this year because I was ill. I love coaching there because I love the atmosphere. Even when they score, you're mad that they score against you, but it's so loud. >> Kelly: warmup was ruthless. I was an islander. That's a ranger. Would I personally stay away from the glass because people would say the most awful things to you, and it was kind of funny though at the same time. >> Kevin: I beat the wheels off a guy and source loser, and after the game -- sore loser -- and after the game people were like, good fight. They appreciate the toughness. >> Ron: the ice is on the fifth floor. So you can either take the elevator, a lot of guys did, or you can get in your steps. And here's matthew tkachuk getting in his steps with shawn. >> Mind if I walk up with you? I know you're a huge fan of madison square garden. Do you love this walk up the ramp as well? >> Yeah, it's a little tougher on my caps, but after that long -- calves, but after the long bus ride it's probably good to get me into the game here. This place is historic. We are looking forward to the game tonight. It's an honour to play here and the playoffs just makes it that much more fun. >> Shawn: for all of us that can only dream of playing in a game like this, in a moment on a stage like this, what's the feeling like to lay an open-ice hit in game one of the eastern conference final at madison square garden? >> I mean, I don't know. I guess that's just part of the game. Part of my game. But I don't know if it makes any special or any more special, but it's just a good way to get me back into feeling like I'm in a

playoff series again. >> Shawn: paul maurice talked about this group and the personalities and I believe he used the word weird and unique. Who do you think is the most unique personality in the dressing room? >> Oh, man. I don't know. I'd say I'd put nick cousins and brant brant monday in the same -- brandon montour in the same category. They drive the humaner in the locker room for sure. >> Shawn: paul maurice is a really unique guy, speaking of unique personalities. He reads a book on stoicism and russian philosophy. I'm curious if there's one thing you've learned from him that's stuck with you on or off the ice? >> I think he's really good at recognizing the player and what he needs to do to get the most out of them. I think that's a great quality to have as a coach. Lawn shawn thanks for the time. Good luck tonight -- >> Shawn: thanks for the time. Good lug tonight. >> Thank you. >> Ron: not even breathing hard. >> He's in good shape. >> Shawn McKENZIE is in great shape. [ Laughter ] >> Ron: let's look at the rangers' lineup as we know it at the moment. >> Kevin: you can expect there to be line changes. Rempe will come in. They think that will give them the spark they need to get the physicality, get the crowd into it. But the big -- for me the big change is chytil up on the top line and roslovic moving down to the third. But that second line, bones, they're -8 in game one. They probably need more out of them, don't they? >> Rick: yes. A couple of the minuses, one goes in off lafreniere's stick and the other is the empty-netter. You have to off-set that by scoring goals. If you're going to give up a goal, you have to offset. That's your role in the team to create offence and get some goals, and they need that. For me I look for a big game from jacob trouba, their captain. We talk about physicality. You talked about the lack of intensity in the game. There's your the. He's a big open-ice hitter -- your captain -- he's going to be like you, kevin. >> Kevin: that's why we love him. >> Rick: he'll be looking for big hits. If they want rempe to have an effect in the game they have to let him forecheck. They have to get the puck in the corner so he can get out and make his physical presence felt. And seen by the florida panthers. >> Kelly: let's look at florida's lineup. I have a question for you. Jamal mayers in the pre-game talked about florida's depth. And I know you're familiar with kevin stenlund, and although he only has one assist in the playoffs, you like him for what reason? >> Rick: he's very good on the face-offs. Very reliable defensively. A key penalty killer. You're up against an outstanding power play with the new york rangers. You have to have reliable, defensive forwards out there killing the penalty and kevin does a great job that way. >> Ron: the mikkola hit, kevin, at the end of the game, was the one that really set you off. This trouba and reference see a response to that one hit, isn't it? >> Kevin: bones always said to me let the game come to you. But in this case you also got to know when it's time to make your mark. It's time for trouba to make his physical mark on the series and have a little pushback. >> Ron: new york rangers are 14-2 at madison square garden in new york. You know the crowd will be going for them tonight. 14-2. I should say one of the losses to florida. They lost 4-2 back on march 4th with rempe in the lineup. John bartlett, garry galley standing by. It's game two next. You drive us wild we'll drive you crazy More challenges to meet. And right now enjoyno payments for 90 days. Get into a Jeep Compass. With best-in-class horsepower. Or Jeep Grand Cherokee,the most awarded suv ever. ( ) Jeep No Limits is here. Time to test your limits. Get up to 10% off msrp for up to eighty sevenhundred dollars in discounts. And no payments for 90 days. Coffee run anyone? I'm grabbing lunch, any requests? [Background noise] Race Ya? [Elevator: Ding] ( ) Tims has Flatbread Pizza now. There's a new Tims run in town with new Flatbread Pizza. Served hot out of the oven... ...and freshly prepared in Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni, Simply Cheese and Bacon Everything. Tims New Flatbread Pizza. It's time for Tims Look. At. This! Team Smooth cuts it close! He definitely chooses Gillette Labs for effortless shaving in one efficient stroke. What a smooth finish! Choose your game face. Gillette. The Best a Man Can Get™. The world is in constant motion, and you have places to go. Enterprise has more vehicles and locations than anyone. So you can get just the kind of vehicle you need, when and where you need it. Enterprise. For Lives In Drive. (Music Begins) Summer breeze makes me feel fine Blowing through the jasmine in my mind ( ) Summer breeze

