CBRE defers redemption payments on UK property fund

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - CBRE Investment Management has deferred redemption payments on its UK property fund due to market conditions, it said on Wednesday.

“Due to current challenging market conditions and an unpredictable transaction market resulting in a liquidity mismatch within the UK real estate market, CBRE Investment Management can confirm that it has deferred for one quarter the redemption payments for the CBRE UK Property PAIF," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"This, we believe, is a prudent decision and in the best interest of all investors in the fund."