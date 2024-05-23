CBOT - Thursday, May 23, 2024 - 05:59 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

at all, nothing. It's a shame. The meringue kisses look nice. -Yes. -Thanks, Paul. I'll take that. It's all a bit of a-- on a lean isn't it? Yeah. It, it's my fault. I had issues. Didn't press the right button on the old, um, ice cream machine. So I'm really, really sorry. Oh, what a pity. I mean you've managed to create a cake though. Obviously the tempered chocolate, you've lost all the shine. It is melting all the way down the side but it's, it's what it tastes like as well. I'm sorry. Remind us what the baked element is. So a chocolate sponge, a brownie in the chocolate ice cream as well and then the meringue on top. Hmm. I think the ice cream's delicious. The, the praline it's a lovely flavour. Yeah your ice creams are delicious it's just not frozen. The big issue I have is brownie. Why would you put a brownie in the freezer? What's the key element that you look for in a brownie? It's fudgey. You're never gonna get that in a million years if you put it in the fridge. -Okay. The flavours are nice though. It's a pity Laura, 'cause you so nearly were there. -I know, I'm sorry. -Thank you. Thank you. That could have been worse. Mine quite frankly was an embarrassment. I should've listened. I didn't. I took a risk. It did not pay off. [Laura] But I mean it looked an absolute state. Yeah I r-- if I get through it'll be literally by the skin of my teeth. Well done, bakers. You've all worked very, very hard. And now it's down to me to say which one of you is star baker. All of you have been star baker once except Hermine... ..until now. Congratulations. That means I've got the horrible job of announcing the person who's leaving us. This gets tougher. It does get tougher 'cause you're all our little buddies now. But the person who is going home today is ..Lottie. Ah. Don't be nice to me. Why cat face. I had to. [Noel] Who am I gonna muck about with now? [Lottie] Just give me a minute. I know-- oh! Check you out. -You alright? -Yeah. -Did you hear? -Yeah. Ooh, you're happy for me? -Yeah. -Oh lovely. -I'm proud of you. Oh. [Laughs] [ ] [ ]

>> Omar: good evening, I'm omar dabaghi-pacheco. Your local news starts right now. A union rally held at city hall against spending more time in the office. >> I think public service just deserves to be trusted to work where they think is best for them, where they're the most comfortable, where they are the most efficient. >> Omar: federal public servants wanted to send a message to anita anand. Mercury poisoning near grassy narrows first nation is getting worse. >> It is an unprecedented precedented crime for over 60 years. >> Omar: plus, taking on a giant. >> We are here because, as we alleged, their conduct is anti-competitive and illegal. >> Omar: suing live international spacenation and ticketmaster, saying the merged companies illegally inflated ticket for concerts. The mayor of ottawa sat down with the treasury board president this morning to discuss work life and city affairs. The event took place at city hall this morning, and while the conference went as expected, there was some commotion outside the building. Celeste decaire reports. >> Reporter: mayor mark sutcliffe sat down with anita anand this morning. The pair discussed everything from family life to plans to revitalize downtown ottawa, and they addressed the three-day return to office plan. >> It was not a political decision. I really have faith we will do more with the telework options so that public servants feel continually supported. >> Reporter: now, during that chat outside of city hall, around 100 public servants felt a little differently. They gathered to protest the return to work policy, expressing concerns about what another day in office might look like for some of them. >> We're on a variety of daycare wait lists, and, I mean, not getting to the top of those lists by the time we both have to go back to the office is going to leave us scrambling. >> We have workers who are doing great from home, in a lot of cases, they are doing better work. It is cutting work time and pollution. >> For me, it is not just the working from home that is important, it is the working that is important. And going in the office doesn't workment. >> Reporter: this isn't the first time unions have made their issues with the work policy public. Last year over 150,000 public servant alliance of canada workers walked off the job. This morning the director of cape directly confronted anand about the plan to return back to work. >> How do you do that, especially back to ottawa. Especially where they say they have a plan for the revitalization for the downtown. So putting workers -- >> I will tell you that the budget commitments on housing, and ar affordable housing, across the country -- >> Reporter: the treasury board responded by saying they remain committed to federal housing commitments. And the mayor is trying to interject. He also faced some criticism for the three-day office workday. >> That is a decision between the federal public and the unions. It is not part of my mandate. My job is to be ready for whatever happens and to be ready for a plan for the future of downtown ottawa. >> Reporter: the new policy will come into effect this september, and the government says exceptional exemptions will be made on a case-by-case basis. Cbc news ottawa. >> Omar: an ottawa woman is facing charges after an assault during a demonstration last week at city hall. The police hate and bias crime unit says the victim was taking part in a protest when someone removed the woman's hijab while making lewd gestures.

>>> A new study finds mercury poisoning near the ontario first nation's grassy narrows is getting more dangerous. As loretta rendacoff reports, it says pollutants from a nearby company are to blame. >> We've elected to release this data today because of the urgency of the situation. >> Reporter: a critical situation affecting the grassy narrows first nation and others downstream. This study exampled water samples, collected from the english wabadu river. Researchers found large amounts of pollutant were being added to the water system, meaning double to triple the amount. >> More methyl mercury is being formed. >> Reporter: methyl mercury is own more toxic than mercury. It is being created by a mix of sulphate and organic matter, plus mercury already in the river. Back in the 1960s and '70s, it is estimated the pulp and paper mill dumped 9,000 tons into the water. The rather than says it researcher says it is not mercury now, but it is pollutants coming from the mill. >> This is the source. >> Reporter: the company that owned the dried dryden paper mill said it couldn't comment as they had not seen, nor had they been briefed, on the report. >> We want action. We want something to be done. This has to stop. The polluting has to stop. So either shut the mill down or get your act together and find solutions. >> Reporter: the chief of the grassy narrows first nation says he is one of the people who dealt with the effects of mercury poisoning. For him, he says it is a lack of coordination and shaking. According to data, 90% of people living there have symptoms. People have protested, demanding changes for years. >> We have been asking for river cleanup, and now is the time, especially with this report, that they should take it seriously cleaning up the river. >> Reporter: a statement from the federal government focuses on the millions of dollars it is spending on a mercury care home on grassy narrows. Construction is set to begin in july and take two to three years. The ontario government says it is committed to working to remeetiate the mercury contamination. It says it will be meeting with the researcher and also indigenous communities next week. Loretta rendacoff, cbc news toronto. >> Omar: a new government bill tabled in the house of commons today would allow canadians to pass citizenship rights down to their children born outside the country. A move that would add an unknown number of new citizens and reverse a decision by the federal conservatives under stephen harper. Raffy bouchjikanian has the details. >> Reporter: kathryn burton works for the citizenship and immigration department for years. But though she is of mig mi'kmaq descent, she was not born here. >> There is only one passage of canadian citizenship, whereby my boys cannot receive citizenship. >> Reporter: that is due to a change in the immigration law, brought in my stephen harper, facing pressure after ottawa paid $85 million to extract canadian citizens to lebanon between the war between israel and hezbollah. >> This is truly about a technical fix to a bill that should have been done a while ago. >> Reporter: but, instead, it has been a long time coming. The liberal government fought a legal battle against reversing the move, only getting a court order last december to end the cutoff. >> We want citizenship to be fair, accessible, with clear and transparent rules. Not everyone is entitled to it, but for those who are, it needs to be fair. >> Reporter: marc miller is proposing the foreign born children of canadian parents who have spent three accumulative years in this country would become canadian citizens. His legislation has the n.d.p.'s backings. >> I've talked to family members where their children are being stateless, lost in the system, because of this unjust, punitive unconstitutional law. >> Reporter: but it is not clear how the conservatives will react. They say they are still studying the liberals' proposal. Also unclear, how many people would be impacted by

