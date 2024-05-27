CBLT - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 10:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #4

It smells like peppermint! It'll be the perfect centerpiece for my garden! Eee! True, we need the Switcheroo back. Why didn't you tell her it wasn't a gift? I couldn't say anything without showing her that we switched! Grizmos, put this on the top of the birdbath right away. It's my new centerpiece, so guard it for all you're worth. Whew! All this gardening is exhausting. Time for a beauty nap. [chittering] Oh, and I want that crystal to be sparkling so I can see my face in it, so be sure to shine it every couple seconds. Thank you! -[grumbles] -[music playing over headphones] -Polish it? -Every few seconds? -Grizmos, no, or you'll--! -Switch stuff! [zapping] [all] Yay... Grizmos, I really need that crystal back. -No. -Uh-uh. But everything's getting switched! -Nuh-uh. -Hmm. -[zapping] -Uh-oh. Huh? Oh! [zapping] [grunting] We have to stop all this switching! Never fear! This ninja cat-- um, girl-- will get it back! Uh, Bartleby? Hiya! I don't know what to do next with your body. [screams, meows] I'm the cat! I can leap! Ninja cat, go! Ooh! A feather duster? Dirty trick. Ah-ha! [squeaks] No claws, no claws, whoa! [squeaking] Ugh, I'm used to landing on my paws. -[zapping] -Look! The beams are going everywhere, True, even Rainbow City! [all screaming] Hi! [zapping] Ew, mustard! Yay! Oh! -Hooray! -Yay! [both whine] [bird caws] [laughs] Yay! Huh? [boing] [deep voice] Hey! Mm, num-num! [high-pitched chittering] [zapping] There's no way we can fix this on our own. We need some Wish help! Oh, Cumulo! [warbles] [warbles] Hi, Cumulo! Please take us to the Wishing Tree! [warbles] [zapping] Look out! [all cheering] [chittering] [Zee] Sound Wishes... you move over here, please, and Bouncy Wishes, you can move over here. Hi, Zee! Greetings, True and Bartleby. I'm just switching some of the Wishes' spots in the Wishing Tree. Ugh, more switching? Can't things just stay the same anymore? True? There's something wrong with your voice. You sound like Bartleby. Ha ha! No, nope. My voice sounds the same as always, Zee. [laughing] No, Bartleby! My eyes must be seeing things. My ears must be hearing things! No, I must be dreaming! Wishes, help me wake up, please! I can't be sleeping on the job! Ooh! Thanks, Bouncing Wish. It's okay. You're not dreaming. B. and I switched bodies. Yeah, True dug up this crystal thing we call the Switcharoo, and it zapped us, and now I'm a human and she's a cat. [sighs] I miss having fur. Great gravity! What a problem this is! Come, let's sit and have a think about this. [inhaling, exhaling] How can the Wishes help you, True? Well, first we need to get the Switcheroo back from the Grizmos. Grizelda thinks True gave it to her as a gift, but she did not. Oh, uh, that's awkward. Really awkward, but maybe a Wish can help us give Grizelda something else that she'll like even more! And once you get the crystal, you can switch yourselves back and everything will be normal! -Right? -Uh, not exactly. We saw the Switcheroo beams blasting towards Rainbow City! [laughs] Whoa! Ooh! Ha! Landed on my feet. [laughing] It is time to get your three Wishes. Wait, True's the one who asked for the Wishes, but right now

I'm True. The Wishing Tree always knows the real True. But she will need her Wish pack. Oh, right. Huh, perfect fit! I'm ready! Wishing Tree, Wishing Tree, please share your wonderful wishes with me! Please share your wonderful wishes with me! [exclaiming] Please share your wonderful wishes with me! Wishing Tree Share with me Tiny Wishes, one, two, three Wishing Tree Please share with me Magic power for you and me Wishing, wishing [exclaims] Wishing, wishing Wishing, wishing Magic power In the Wishing Tree [exhales] [snorts] These are some great Wishes, Bartleby-- uh, I mean True. Let's check the Wishopedia. Your first Wish is Snorfle. This Smelling Wish has a very strong nose for sniffing things out. If it's strong enough to move things, too, it could help us push all the switched-out stuff back again! -[snorts] -[laughing] Strong sneezer, too, I bet. Your second Wish is... Zil-Yun, one of my favorites. It can make exact copies of things, whether you just need one copy or 100 copies. What could I make a copy of that'll help me? [gasps] The Switcheroo! I could give a copy of it to Grizelda so I can get the real one back! [blubbers] And your third Wish is... Ah, yes, LookSee, the Seeing Wish. It can help you spot things that our eyes can't see. Hmm. I don't know why we'd need a Seeing Wish... [chatters] [laughs] ...but I'm sure I'll find some way to use it. -You always do, True. -Thank you, Zee, and thank you, Wishing Tree, for sharing your wonderful Wishes with me. [beeps] You're the best, Zee! Good luck, True-Bartleby! Uh, you too, Bartleby-True! [music playing over headphones] [zapping] -Oh, my! -[grumbles] Whoo! Whoa! [straining] Ah, how are you, Flowerus Magnificus? [laughing] Hello, bee. [zapping] Oh, leaping lemon yellow! Now I'm a bee! Well, I'd better practice my buzzing. Bzzt. Bzzt. Bzzt. Bzzt. Yay! [zapping] Huh? Yuck! [squeaks] [sound of tires skidding] Ooh! Ice cream break. B., we need to Switcheroo first. -Ice cream later. -Oh, right. It's time to get it back and put a stop to all this switching! Zip Zap Zoo, I choose you. Wake up, Zil-Yun! Wish come true! Ready to go? Mm-hmm! Hi, Grizmos! I really need that crystal back. [both] Nuh-uh. I'm not gonna take it. I'm just gonna make a copy! [both] I don't care. Perfect! And we'd like one copy of the Switcheroo, please, but don't copy its powers. Ah! A rested princess is a happy princess. Okay, everyone, let's see how things are looking in my-- [gasps] -My crystal! -[quavering] Whoa! [blubbering] [zapping] [gasping] Oh, no! The crystals are going everywhere! The real Switcheroo! Don't let it get away! [grunts] True, what is going on? Oh! Why is it raining crystals? Aw, my nose! Oh no, oh no, oh no! [gasps] I rubbed it! [zapping] -[barking]-[Grizelda's voice] Wow. That's weird. Did everyone just get taller?

Aah! I'm a dog! Why am I a dog? [barking] I'm really sorry, Grizelda! Uh, why are you talking like True? You and your Grizmos weren't supposed to have my crystal! It's a Switcheroo, and it switches things! And people! And cats! It switched our bodies. That's so weird! Aah! That's... me! I switched bodies with my Frookiekins! Aah! What's that? It-- it-- it's chasing me! -[screams] Whoa. -[zapping] -The Switcheroo! -Right behind you, True! Got it! Aah! I'm getting paw prints all over it! -[gasps] -Uh-oh. Oh, no. How are we gonna find the real Switcheroo now? [blubbers] Don't feel bad, Zil-Yun. It's not your fault you got startled. You're a good helper! [blubbers] [barking] I can't believe I'm a dog! A really adorable dog-- but a dog! Frookie, no! Poise and grace. Be a princess Come on, B., we gotta find the real Switcheroo. I'm with you, True! All right. [chittering] This isn't my stop! Okay, things are looking really switched up around here! Ow! Where did all these trees come from? -[laughing] -Om nom nom! [True] Bartleby, look! I found it! Uh, True? Whoa. It's like a giant game of crystal hide-and-seek. How are we gonna know which one's the real Switcheroo with all the copies? Well, first we'll have to gather up every last crystal there is! Okay! But how can we find all the crystals if we can't even see where they all are? We don't need to see them. We just have to smell them! Oh, yeah... They smell pepperminty! Zip Zap Zoo, I choose you. Wake up, Snorfle! Wish come true! Hi, Snorfle! I need you to find all the crystals, wherever they are. They smell like peppermint. Can you sniff them out for us? [snorting] -[squeals] -[woman] What is that?! Sorry! [straining] [both gibbering] Got it! Hey, I'm getting good with these finger thingies. I guess that's all of them! Thanks, Snorfle! [dings] Now we gotta figure out which is the real Switcheroo! Luckily, I have a system. Grab them... Nope. Nope. Nope. Can I help? No, I got it. Nope. Unh! Arm cramp! Arm cramp! This is gonna take forever! Uh! There it is again. Nope. None of those crystals was the Switcheroo! Maybe it's one of these! There has to be a way to find out which crystal's the real Switcheroo without having to polish them all. Let's think about this. Our last Wish is LookSee. It can see things our regular eyes can't. [Bartleby] Right, what's on the Switcheroo that we can't see? [True] My paw print! I left paw prints on it when I tried to grab it! That's what LookSee can search for to find the real Switcheroo! That's a super incredible idea! Let's do this! Zip Zap Zoo, I choose you. Wake up, LookSee! Wish come true! Hi, LookSee! We're looking for one special crystal that has a kitty paw print on it. -Are you ready to look? -[chitters] Hmm! Where is it? Mm! [gasps] Kitty paw print! Ninja-kitty True go! Ay-ya! Nice tail control!

