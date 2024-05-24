CBLT - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 10:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #4

[giggling] [humming] - Ha ha ha ha! - Whoa! We have our Yeti Stomp Dancing winner! Hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm. - [chittering] - Oh, right! - The Rockwork Critter contest! - [chitters] I almost forgot. Um, I'll check in on B and Eggie right after this. Eggie! Oh-- Oh, right. You've hatched now. Um, Hatcher! Where are you? I've got balloons! Hatcher! Oh! That chick could be a million miles away by now! Mama! You know what to do, Rocky! Step right up and win a prize! Can you guess if this is a rock or a rock critter? Make the right guess, and the prize is yours! [squeaks] Hmm. Rock critter. - [hollow sound] - Nope. - Rock! - Ohh. Rock critter? - Ta-da-doh! - Awesome! - Congratulations! - Yay! [squeaks] Um, Miss True, ma'am? The Pie-Eating contest! I forgot about that one, too. I really need to get back to B soon. [cheeping] Mama? There you are! Um-- Boy, you love corn, huh? That's great. Hey! [stifled sneeze] No tickling my nose, now. Achoo! Ha! That was a tickle, I think. Nice red tail feather, by the way. Achoo! - Mama? - Mama? No-- No, no, no, no. Stay put, little Hatcher, okay, while we go find True. [cheeping] Hatcher? Oh, no, no, no! Hatc - Hatcher!!! - Hi, Bartleby! - Aah! - What's wrong? Um, funny story. Um... [gasps] The egg?! It hatched? Eh, just a little. Okay, a lot. It hatched a lot! And it ran away! Oh, no! I should've come back sooner! The Rainbow King is counting on me. We have to get Eggie back. I call her Hatcher now. Ya know, since she hatched and everything? [sighs] I promised to help on too many things today, B. But I couldn't keep up! I should've never taken on the egg-sitting job. And now this happened. I'm sorry. No big deal, True. Everyone knows how much you want to help. And I'm here to help you. Thanks, B. You're the best. [purring] Now, let's go find Eggie, uh, I mean Hatcher. [cheeping] Whoa! Ta-da-doh-doh-doh-doh! Da-da-da-da-da-da! - She want that way! - Hatcher! [cheeping] What a sweet little chickie! Mama? Aw, she thinks I'm her mama! [kisses] Did you see that? A kiss from Hatcher... ...turns people into chicks! [both] We've gotta stop this! [cheeping] Follow that chick! [panting] Hatcher's speedy! You should see how fast she ate a cob of corn! She likes corn? [panting] Quick, B, grab one! Oh, Hatcher! Over here! I have lots of yummy-ummy corn! [Rainbow King humming] Oh, greetings, Hino Tari chick! [cheeping] [gasps] Hino Tari chick?! Oh, my! Oh! Hmm? You okay, little fella? Mama? [kisses] Whoa! [cheeping] [Rainbow King] True! Bartleby! The Hino Tari chick has hatched! - We know! We know! - We're trying to find her. But we must do it soon. Until the Hino Tari chick gets a kiss from its mother, it will keep kissing citizens. [both] It will? Yes! And then it won't be long until everyone is turned into a chick! [both gasp] Not to worry. Fortunately, I know the best way to catch a Hino Tari chick. It's as simple as... [cheeping] [both] Rainbow King! [Grizelda] What is going on around here? I came to the Fundawunda Festival to have... fun. If something bad is happening, keep it away from me. Mama? Hatcher's searching for her mama! And she's kissing everyone in sight until she finds her! Well, we better reunite them fast. One Hino Tari chick is cute, but a whole townful? Come on. We need some big-time Wish help! Oh, Cumulo!

To the Wishing Tree, please! [festival-goers cheering] [True] Yeah! [laughing] Thanks, Cumulo! Hi, Zee. Greetings, True and Bartleby. What's going on with the Wishes? We're celebrating the Fundawunda Festival by playing our own games in the Wishing Tree. Right now, they're about to do a sack race. I'll be the judge at this event. On your mark, get set, go, Wishes! [both] We have a winner! [cheering] [all] Aww... Don't worry. We'll play a lot of games so that you can all get a ribbon. [cheering] Now, how can the Wishing Tree help you, True? We have a problem, Zee. The Hino Tari chick hatched, and now the chick is kissing everyone and turning them into chicks! - Oh, no. - Oh, yes! Even worse, it's gonna keep happening until we get her back to the top of Mount Tippy Tippy Top to get... [both] ...a kiss from her mom! Great Gravity! What a dilemma. Let's sit and have a think about this. [all inhale, exhale] How do you plan to fix this problem? Well, I need a Wish to help me bring all the chicks together so I can pick out the real one. Sounds good. Any other ideas? I'll need another Wish to help me change them all back again. [Zee] Good thinking. The Wishing Tree has heard you, True. It's time to get your three Wishes. I'm ready. Wishing Tree, Wishing Tree, please share your wonderful Wishes with me! Please share your wonderful Wishes with me... [all cheering] Please share your wonderful wishes with me... Wishing Tree, share with me Tiny Wishes, one, two, three Wishing Tree, please share with me Magic power for you and me Wishing, Wishing... Wishing, Wishing... Wishing, Wishing... Magic power In the Wishing Tree [Wishing Tree exhales] I like these Wishes a lot. Let's see what the Wishopedia says about them. Hmm. Oh, here it is. Your first Wish is Tisway, a musical Wish that plays music so enchanting that everyone wants to follow the Wish around. That's handy! The chicks can follow Tisway's music so I can get them all together in one place. - [Tisway cheers] - Your second Wish is... Tintlee. Ooh, how bold! This color Wish can change the color of any object, anywhere. Hatcher likes corn. Maybe I can color the egg stroller yellow, then Hatcher will hop back into it! - [Tintlee chitters] - The stroller could look like a big, juicy corn niblet! [all laugh] And lastly, you have Flecto. Flecto can not only show reflections in his mirror, but he can make himself bigger and smaller, as well. I'm not sure how a mirror can help us round up all the chicks... - [Flecto laughs] - but I'll find some way for it to help. - You always do. - Thank you, Zee. And thank you, Wishing Tree, for sharing your Wishes with me! - [beep] - [Wishes chitter] - [both] Bye, Zee! - Good luck, you two! [True] Back to the Fundawunda Festival, please, Cumulo. We have to find Hatcher and change everyone back. [Rainbow Kingdom citizen] Ohh! They're everywhere! [screaming] Mama! You think I'm your mama? How cute. [screaming] [roars] Ohh. - Mama? - Huh? [cheeps] Look out! We have to round up all the chicks before everyone becomes a chick! [laughing] [True] I know just what to do. - Find a good hiding spot! - Use my first Wish! Okay, that's not on the same page, no. I'll herd them all together with some music. Zip Zap Zoo, I choose you! Wake up, Tisway. Wish come true!

Tisway, do you know a song that these chicks might like? Uh-huh! Great. Let's hear it. [flute-like music plays] [all cheeping] [Bartleby] Hey, it's working! But won't they just run around again? Ya know, when the music stops? Not if we round 'em up and put 'em somewhere! And I know just the place! - Let's go! - [both] Whee! Hup two, left, right, here we go. [all cheeping] Okay, we've got all the chicks. Uh, but there's so many of them. Now what? Well, if we can get up a bit higher and get a better look, then maybe we can pick out the right chick. Thanks, Tisway! Great job. [Tisway chitters] Oh, Cumulo! Huh? Ahh! [True] Hmm. The real one's hard to pick out. They all look the same. Yeah, they all have those big, dewy eyes, and cute little tails with that one little red feather. - One little red feather? - Yeah. Just like the one Hatcher tickled my nose with. [True] Um, B, I only see one red feather. Mama! That must be Hatcher! - You found her, B! - Yah, me-- Aaah! Aaaah! Don't get me! Don't get me! Don't get me! Aaah! [True] Gotcha! We are amazing! Whew. Thanks, True. But now what?! The chicks are on the loose again! We need something to get their attention. - Hmm? - Hmm. Like a... [gasps] A big cob of corn! [slurping] What? Zazoony juice balls? Ta-da! One big kitty corn cob! But it's purple. At least it's easy to move in. Whoa! Aah! Spoke too soon. You just have to get used to it. And my second Wish can help us with the color part. Zip Zap Zoo, I choose you! Wake up, Tintlee. Wish come true! Hi, Tintlee. I need to make Bartleby's disguise yellow. Just enough to make him corny. Do you think you can help? Uh-huh! - [Tintlee] Ohhh... - Done! Now you're super-corny. I really am! Hey, wait a minute. [giggles] Thanks, Tintlee. Let's round 'em up again! Here, chickie-chickies! I have a giant cob of corn for you! Why don't they want my delicious corn body, True? Try acting... more like corn. Act more like corn. What does she mean by that... Oh! Okay, here goes! Corn, corn, corn I'm a corn on the cob Corn, corn, corn Doin' such a great Um... Job! There. That rhymed. [distant cheeping] [True] It's working! Too well! Run! Keep going, B! Back to where we herded them before! I'm running as fast as I can! Ohh! Hurry, B! You can do it! I made it! I made it! I didn't make it. Bartleby! [all kissing] Oh, my poor little chickie-chickie! Uh-oh. Cumulo! Hurry! [gasps] [smooching] - Whew! Thanks, Cumulo. - [chitters] But now that I've lost Bartleby, I'm the only one left who isn't a baby bird! Whoa! Grizelda! You changed back? True, I do not know what's going on here... [Cumulo] Whoa. ...but you better... [Cumulo] Ooh. The puddle! That's it! When the chick saw its reflection in the puddle, it changed back into Grizelda. It would be a lot faster to use my mirror Wish to change all the chicks back. Zip Zap Zoo, I choose you! Wake up, Flecto. Wish come true!

