CBI team in Hathras victim's village for questioning family members of accused

CBI officials along with police in Bulgarhi village of Hathras on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Hathras incident has reached the Bulgarhi village on Thursday to question the family members of the accused in the alleged gang-rape of a woman who died last month.

The accused in the case have been identified as Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu, and Lavkush. On the fourth day of its investigation, the CBI is questioning the family members of the accused of the Hathras incident.

CBI on Wednesday questioned Hathras victim's family members for over six hours in connection with the case relating to her torture and alleged gang-rape last month. The family members were questioned for around 6 hours and 40 minutes at the agency's temporary office here.

The CBI has set up a camp office in Hathras in premises belonging to the Agriculture Department.

As a part of the investigation, the CBI team on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gang-rape was cremated on September 30.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman allegedly gang-raped and severely injured in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. (ANI)