CBI Raids DK Shivakumar’s Residence, Allege Congress Leaders

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Karnataka Pradesh Congress Congress President DK Shivakumar’s house in Bengaluru on Monday, 5 October, claimed senior Congress leaders.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the government, calling the raids at Shivakumar’s house an attempt to mislead the public.

.@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention.



The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls.



I strongly condemn this.







— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 5, 2020

The CBI is yet to officially confirm the raids.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala called the raids “the insidious game of intimidation and machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI [sic].” He further added that the CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in the Yediyurappa government.

2/2

Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts.



Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP’s maladministration only becomes stronger. https://t.co/AfoJgxOsGl





— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020

