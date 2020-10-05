CBI Raids DK Shivakumar’s Residence, Allege Congress Leaders

The Quint

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Karnataka Pradesh Congress Congress President DK Shivakumar’s house in Bengaluru on Monday, 5 October, claimed senior Congress leaders.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the government, calling the raids at Shivakumar’s house an attempt to mislead the public.

The CBI is yet to officially confirm the raids. 

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala called the raids “the insidious game of intimidation and machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI [sic].” He further added that the CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in the Yediyurappa government.

