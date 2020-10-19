CBI raids BSP MLA Vinay Shankar's four premises in Rs 754 cr bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted searches in four locations in Uttar Pradesh at the premises of BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari in connection with an alleged Rs 754.25 crore bank loan fraud case, the probe agency's officials said.

Tiwari is the son of Gangotri Enterprises owner and former minister Harishankar Tiwari.

The raids have been conducted at two locations in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Noida. The CBI also raided Gangotri Enterprises located in one of these said locations.

The CBI has registered a case against the BSP MLA, his wife Rita Tiwari, along with other directors of Gangotri Enterprises for defrauding banks. (ANI)