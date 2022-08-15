CBI Programme's Fund Option plays a pivotal role in the advancement of St Kitts and Nevis

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis
·5 min read

Basseterre, Aug. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located between Antigua and St Maarten, St Kitts and Nevis is a small Caribbean Island country. Its magnificent beaches, bobbing yachts, swaying palm trees, and jaw-dropping sunsets make it a true island gem. Old plantation houses, a shoreline which ranges from cliffs to beaches with fine white Caribbean sand or the curious black volcanic sand, historic towns like the capital Basseterre all make a visit to St Kitts and Nevis an unforgettable experience.

 

St Kitts is the more outgoing sister, with a wide selection of restaurants, bars and hotels while the shy and lush Nevis showcases the opulence and beauty that has become this region's calling card.

 

Known for its blue seas and fine sandy beaches, St Kitts has become a sought after location with its verdant central mountain chain. The area is classified by scientists as an ‘American Oceanic Rainforest’, one of the rarest kinds of forests on the planet. There are many trails that wind through the lush forests under the canopy of ancient trees, full of flowers and the sounds of the wildlife that thrive in this spectacular environment – making it an outdoor adventurers dream.

 

On the other hand, Nevis, with its luxury resorts, is one of the most unspoilt and relaxing islands in the Caribbean. Vivid green vegetation set against the backdrop of blue skies, long empty beaches, and clean air, Nevis has a pace of life that encourages visitors to stop and appreciate all the natural beauty around them. It's a very special place famed for its charm and the easy-going nature of its people.

 

Along with this, the twin-island Federation in the Caribbean offers a high standard of living for its citizens. Sectors such as health, education, tourism, business and agriculture are flourishing. They provide basic facilities and amenities to the Kittitians and Nevisians.

 

Spending on infrastructure has made the country unrecognisable from only 20 years ago. There is a thriving cruise ship port complex, and new roads have been built to take pressure off traffic in Basseterre.

 

The Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis has been pivotal in developing sectors such as healthcare, business, and education in the nation. With the help of the tourism industry and the Citizenship by Investment Programme, the country has witnessed socio-economic development at a significant pace. The wise use of the funds generated by the CBI Programme aid the country in paving the path of development efficiently.

 

The CBI Programme empowers wealthy foreign investors to acquire alternative citizenship once they have contributed to the government fund. The CBI Programme has been praised for its stringent and vigorous due-diligence background checks, which are carried out by third-party firms. These agencies conduct multi-layered background checks, analysing applications, documents, character, source of income and many others. The robust background checks help maintain the integrity of the programme and also ensure national and international security.

 

After passing the necessary security checks and undergoing a stringent due diligence process, successful applicants gain access to a vast array of opportunities.

 

According to the 2021 CBI Index published by PWM Magazine of The Financial Times, St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme is the world's best and longest-standing and enjoys over three decades of experience within the industry, culminating in its recognition as a 'Platinum Standard' brand.

 

About the Sustainable Growth Fund:

 

The most straightforward and efficient way of obtaining citizenship of the twin-island Federation is via the Sustainable Ground Fund (SGF), dubbed the Fund Option. All investments are put towards achieving growth and development in agriculture, tourism, commerce, education, and healthcare in the country.

 

Launched in 2018, the Fund Option allows future citizens to be part of St Kitts and Nevis' success story. This investment channel enables both investors and the newly adopted nation to thrive. The funds generated through the SGF are used to develop priority areas such as education, health, climate change and resilience, infrastructure, tourism and culture, and the promotion of indigenous entrepreneurship - to the benefit of all citizens.

 

St Kitts and Nevis’ newer investment channel for the world's 'Platinum Standard' Citizenship by Investment Programme, the SGF, is the opportunity to achieve a secure and efficient path to citizenship in this twin-island Federation in the Caribbean. The one-time contribution required for the acquisition of St Kitts and Nevis citizenship is USD 150,000 for a single applicant and USD 195,000 for families of up to 4.

 

Here are some reasons to invest in the Sustainable Growth Fund (Fund Option): 

 

  • The SGF is the swiftest path to the world's economic citizenship programme known as St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme

  • The discrete channel of investment always ensures the privacy of its investors

  • The streamlined and efficient process of citizenship, with the strongest due diligence procedures in the world, protects the investment

  • The programme facilitates an investor becoming a global citizen and opens doors to numerous investment opportunities

  • The alternative citizenship is for life and can be passed on to future generations, which secures the future of the investors and their families

  • The funds generated from the investment option will assist in the continued prosperity of the strong and growing nation

 

The Sustainable Growth Fund will:

  • Ensure the health and well-being of a growing population

  • Develop climate resilience, protecting the twin islands against the future effects of climate change

  • Build solid and sustainable infrastructure that will stand the test of time

  • Promote St Kitts and Nevis' booming tourism sector

  • Share the distinct cultural flavour of the nation's people

  • Support indigenous entrepreneurship

 

The St Kitts and Nevis' Fund option represents the ongoing advancement of the country to realised its potential as a prospering small-island nation with an accelerating economy.

 

How to apply for the Citizenship by Investment Programme under the Fund Option:

  • Choose an authorised agent

  • Submit one’s citizenship application

  • Application processing is undertaken by the Citizenship by Investment unit, with robust internal and external due-diligence checks

  • Receive approval in principle

  • Make contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF)

  • Receive one’s citizenship certificate

CONTACT: PR Saint Kitts and Nevis Government of St. Kitts and Nevis +27828215664 nandi.canning@csglobalpartners.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Andreescu out of National Bank Open after loss to China's Zheng

    TORONTO — Although Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the National Bank Open, the week as a whole felt like a win. Back pain had made it doubtful that Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ont., would be able to play in the only Canadian stop on the WTA Tour's schedule, but nearly a week of rest before her first match gave her enough time to recover. The 22-year-old Andreescu played three lengthy matches in Toronto, reaching the Round of 16 where she fell to China's Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, o

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt