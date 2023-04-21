What the CBI crisis means for UK plc

Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) President Brian McBride - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

On its website, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) lays out its raison d’être using the sort of typically vague management jargon you might expect from lobbyists: “shaping change”, “leading change”, and “embracing change” for UK Plc.

It does so, it says, by “proactively speaking to government about issues and opportunities, ensuring firms of all kinds get to use their voice”.

But after being engulfed by a deepening sexual misconduct scandal – which has resulted in the sacking of its boss Tony Danker – ministers shunning the lobby group and a wave of prominent members quitting, the CBI now appears incapable of carrying out its most basic function.

FTSE 100 insurer Aviva led the charge, saying it believes the CBI is "no longer able to fulfill its core function – to be a representative voice of business in the UK".

Given that chunky membership fees from Britain’s biggest businesses make up around 90pc of its annual revenue, the exodus of members that took place on Friday could bring down the organisation that claims to represent 190,000 companies.

It begs the question: if the CBI collapses under the weight of these allegations, who will speak for Britain’s businesses?

Ann Francke, chief executive of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), a professional body that encourages better management practices, says the CBI is now facing an “existential crisis”.

She adds: “These allegations tell us that this was not a ‘one-off’ or a ‘bad apple’ – there was a much bigger cultural problem here and CBI’s members are questioning its ability to address what was clearly a toxic workplace culture.

“That speaks to leadership and management failures to be aware of, and deal with, shocking incidents at work events, and to create an environment where people felt safe speaking out about bad behaviours at work.

“It is difficult to see how the CBI can reform without a genuinely independent review into its culture, structures, and processes - and, most particularly, its management practices.”

Story continues

However, if enough members flee, it is difficult to see how the CBI survives the current crisis, raising questions about who will represent private businesses.

The CBI is one of the five largest lobby groups in the UK, alongside the Institute of Directors (IoD), the British Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Small Business and Make UK.

In the wake of allegations against the CBI, Kemi Badenoch, the business and trade secretary, postponed a meeting with all five lobby groups, raising concerns about the future of private sector engagement with the Government.

Each of the trade bodies represents different interests – the IoD predominantly focuses on governance issues, for example – but their ultimate aims are similar: lobbying ministers to listen to the wants of private businesses.

This has led some senior lobbyists to suggest that the five largest bodies could merge to form a single pressure group to represent UK Plc.

Simon Walker, a former director-general of the IoD, wrote in The Times this week that the CBI scandal could be an inflection point in how British business seeks to be represented.

He said: “Among the five business bodies, there are common interests, although the concerns of large and small, incumbents and new entrants occasionally collide.

“There tends to be broad agreement on most policy issues. But there is also organisational fragmentation, with duplication of back-office functions. Talented individuals are spread unevenly and, as we’ve observed, there have been serious management weaknesses.

“In the medium term, there must also be doubts about the viability of five member bodies covering overall business interests. None is financially robust and a consolidated umbrella group could be much better resourced once synergies have been realised.”

Tony Danker, former director-general of the Confederation of British Industry - REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

There is precedent for lobby groups to consolidate. In 2017 UK Finance brought together six leading City trade associations to create a single group, which has proven to be effective.

Walker added: “Each group has its own history and traditions. Some members undoubtedly would resist cutting the number of regions and branches with the roles and titles they provide, but local focus and personal vanity projects should not stand in the way of rationalisation.

“With an economically pivotal election likely to take place within the next 18 months, it should be unthinkable for the business community to go unrepresented because politicians and government departments refuse to deal with the principal organisation representing employer interests.”

The CBI said this week that it will release the findings of an independent investigation into sexual misconduct allegations “imminently”. Given the extent of high profile membership resignations on Friday, however, too much damage may already be done.

The CBI says: “With CBI membership, you'll be better equipped to confidently plan with exclusive political, economic and regulatory insight. You'll get practical guidance to empower your business, and discover opportunities to showcase your expertise.”

Big business likes to have the ear of ministers, but many companies, including NatWest, Aviva, Rolls-Royce and John Lewis, decided on Friday that they do not need the CBI’s insight and expertise and no longer see it as a vehicle to advance their interests.

Without the CBI, the door is open for a bigger and better group to take its place.