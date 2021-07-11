CBI employers group calls for early end to self-isolation rules

The UK Hospitality trade body says self-isolation rules were already causes "carnage".

The UK's largest employers' body has urged the government to bring forward changes to Covid self-isolation rules.

The CBI says it would help firms deal with staff shortages and help ensure the next phase of lockdown reopening is a "confident" not "anxious" process.

In a six-point plan published on Sunday, the CBI says clear guidance soon will help firms reopen.

It wants clarity over continued workplace testing and says funding by government is also needed.

Most Covid restrictions are due to end on 19 July. But planned changes to self-isolation rules are not expected until 16 August at the earliest.

Many companies, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, says their 19 July reopening plans are in disarray.

This is due to the number of staff having to isolate because they have been "pinged" by the NHS app or have come into close contact with someone with Covid.

The trade association UK Hospitality has said self-isolation rules are already causing "carnage" to firms.

On Sunday the CBI, which represents 190,000 businesses, called on the government to boost confidence in the isolation system by giving firms "all available tools" to increase their "agility and responsiveness".

Mask wearing

These should include bringing forward an end to the self-isolation rules on July 19, rather than waiting for 16 August.

CBI boss Tony Danaker said: "Learning to live and work with the virus is the right strategy, but we need to ensure this is a confident not an anxious transition, otherwise it won't work.

"Businesses have had a real boost this week with the Prime Minister's plans for the final stage of the reopening. What's needed now is a concerted effort between business and government to create widespread confidence from the get go."

The CBI said other options include supporting employees and customers to feel confident in using public transport by keeping mask wearing compliance under review.

Firms should be given clarity on the future for workplace testing, which should continue to be funded by the Government beyond the end of July,it said.

Firms' responsibility

The CBI also wants more research into the impact of improved ventilation on the risk of aerosol transmission in the workplace, cleaning workspaces and hand-washing.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) said the government was working to reopen the economy while ensuring staff and customers are protected from the virus.

A Beis spokesman said: "We will set out our plans for moving to Step 4 on Monday, after reviewing the latest data. The expected easing of restrictions in England from July 19 will help businesses to get back to normal, but employers will continue to have a responsibility to help stop the virus spreading.

"Working safely guidance will be updated shortly to provide further clarity for businesses, helping ensure they are able to open safely, reducing the risk of transmission and protecting staff and customers."