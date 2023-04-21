CBI business group facing second rape allegation

shadow businessy figures

The CBI is facing a second allegation of rape by a woman who claims she was seriously sexually assaulted by two male colleagues.

The Guardian reported the assault took place when the woman was working at one of the CBI's overseas offices.

On Thursday, the CBI said it had been "made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence".

It is understood the offence it referred to is the allegation of rape.

The CBI said it had "passed that information immediately to the police".

The City of London police is already investigating an alleged rape at a CBI summer party in 2019.

The BBC has contacted the City of London police in connection with the second alleged rape.

The Guardian also reported that a woman at the CBI's London office had been stalked my a male colleague in 2018.

She complained to the CBI and a finding of harassment was upheld. However, the newspaper reports that the man continued to work at the organisation and eventually left for unrelated reasons.

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn was the director-general of the CBI between 2015 and 2020. The BBC has contacted her for comment.

Earlier this month, claims of misconduct and sexual assault at the CBI emerged. The group has suspended three employees pending the outcome of an investigation by law firm Fox Williams.

Separately, the CBI fired director-general Tony Danker last week following claims of workplace misconduct against him.

Mr Danker took over from Dame Carolyn in late 2020.

The organisation is one of the UK's leading business lobby groups and claims to speak for 190,000 companies.