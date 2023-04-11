CBI boss Tony Danker sacked over misconduct claims

Tony Danker

The boss of one of the UK's largest business groups has been fired after an investigation into complaints about his conduct at work.

Tony Danker will leave the CBI with immediate effect and be replaced by Rain Newton-Smith.

It follows allegations over Mr Danker's conduct involving a female employee.

Three other CBI employees have also been suspended "pending further investigation into a number of ongoing allegations", the group said.

It added that the lobby group is "liaising with the police and has made clear its intention to co-operate fully with any police investigations".

Mr Danker, who stepped aside in March while the investigation took place, has so far not commented.

He previously apologised and said any "offence or anxiety" he caused was unintentional.

Last week, The Guardian newspaper reported fresh sexual misconduct claims against CBI employees, including an allegation of rape at a summer boat party in 2019.

In its statement on Tuesday, the CBI said: "Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him.

"The board wishes to make clear he is not the subject of any of the more recent allegations in The Guardian but has determined that his own conduct fell short of that expected of the director general."

The lobby group has postponed its public events and hired the law firm, Fox Williams, to conduct a separate investigation to the one into Mr Danker.

Government departments have also put their engagement with the CBI on hold.