Sacked CBI boss Tony Danker hits back over 'distorted' misconduct claims

Tony Danker CBI - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The former boss of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has criticised a decision to fire him as the business lobby group grapples with a "devastating" sexual misconduct scandal.

Tony Danker said he only learned of his dismissal this morning and claimed that some of the allegations against him had been "distorted". He added that he had not been given the opportunity to put across his side of the story.

Mr Danker added he "unintentionally made a number of colleagues feel uncomfortable" and was sorry.

His comments come just hours after the CBI board announced he was being dismissed with immediate effect for conduct that fell short of that expected of the director general.

A female staff member alleged that Mr Danker sent her unsolicited messages over a period of more than a year, as well as making unwanted verbal remarks. He is also alleged to have been viewing employees’ personal Instagram profiles.

Mr Danker had stepped aside while an investigation took place and had previously apologised for causing "offence or anxiety to any colleague", saying this was unintentional.

Separately, the CBI is still investigating allegations of rape, sexual assault and other serious incidents that pre-date Mr Danker's tenure as director general, which have led to the suspension of three unnamed individuals.

On Twitter, Mr Danker said that he recognised "the intense publicity the CBI has suffered following the revelations of awful events that occurred before my time in office".

He said: "I was appalled to learn about them for the first time last week.

"I was nevertheless shocked to learn this morning that I had been dismissed from the CBI, instead of being invited to put my position forward as was originally confirmed.

"Many of the allegations against me have been distorted, but I recognise that I unintentionally made a number of colleagues feel uncomfortable and I am truly sorry about that.

"I want to wish my former CBI colleagues every success."

Story continues

In his place, former CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith will become director general, a statement by the CBI said.

..I was nevertheless shocked to learn this morning that I had been dismissed from the CBI, instead of being invited to put my position forward as was originally confirmed. Many of the allegations against me have been distorted, but.. — Tony Danker (@tonydanker) April 11, 2023

The law firm Fox Williams is leading the independent investigation into the new claims, and the CBI said it is also liaising with police.

One woman said she was raped at a 2019 staff party, according to the Guardian, with complainants describing a “toxic culture” of “unchecked misogyny”.

Another woman claimed to have been a victim of attempted sexual assault at the same party, while other female staff said they were propositioned and were sent unsolicited explicit images by their male bosses.

Mr Danker is not the subject of any of these more recent allegations.

The CBI statement said: "The allegations that have been made over recent weeks about the CBI have been devastating.

"While investigations continue into a number of these, it is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failings in how we have acted as an organisation. We must do better, and we must be better."

On Tuesday the CBI announced measures to "rebuild trust" after members including Marks & Spencer and Rolls-Royce expressed concerns about the misconduct scandal and demanded assurances it was being taken seriously.

Jill Ader, a CBI Board member and recent global chairman of leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder, will oversee a review of the organisation's culture, governance and processes, while a new chief people officer role is being created to report to the board on workplace conduct.

At the same time, the CBI said a confidential channel set up for staff to report concerns and complaints about workplace conduct would be made permanent.

Rain Newton Smith will replace Tony Danker as director of the CBI - Darren Staples/Bloomberg

The appointment of Rain Newton-Smith, a CBI veteran, will be regarded as an attempt to calm nerves.

Until recently, she had served as the CBI's chief economist and was a familiar face at industry conferences.

She left the organisation in March to take on a new job as managing director of sustainability strategy and policy at Barclays, and returns as director general at a time when the organisation is battling one of the biggest crises in its history.

Ms Newton-Smith's CV includes a five-year stint at Oxford Economics, where she was head of emerging markets and the lead expert on China.

Before that, she also worked on international forecasts for the Bank of England's monetary policy committee and was at one stage seconded to the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC to advise the fund's UK executive director.

She holds a masters degree in economics from the London School of Economics and studied philosophy and economics at Oxford University.

Brian McBride, the CBI's president, said: "I am delighted that Rain has agreed to return to the CBI as our new director-general. She has a stellar record as a leader and advocate for UK business with all it can contribute to the economy and society."