CBI boss Tony Danker fired amid misconduct claims

Tony Danker (PA Archive)

The boss of one of the UK’s largest business lobbying groups has been fired following an investigation into complaints about his conduct at work.

Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director Tony Danker will leave the organisation with immediate effect.

It follows an investigation into complaints made by a female employee about his behaviour towards her.

Three other CBI members of staff have also been suspended “pending further investigation into a number of ongoing allegations", the group said.

There have been multiple claims of sexual misconduct by staff in recent weeks.

In a statement, the CBI said: “The allegations that have been made over recent weeks about the CBI have been devastating.

“While investigations continue into a number of these, it is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failings in how we have acted as an organisation. We must do better, and we must be better.

“We apologise to the victims of this organisational failure, including those impacted by the revulsion we have all felt at hearing their stories. Nobody should feel unsafe in their workplace.

“We wish to thank all those who have had the courage to speak out, through internal or external channels, and encourage them to keep doing so.”

Mr Danker is being replaced by Rain Newton-Smith.

Last week the Government suspended its relationship with the business lobbying group amid multiple allegations.

Treasury sources confirmed it has "paused engagement" with the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) "pending the outcome of investigations".