CBI arrests PDD employee for demanding, accepting bribe in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an employee of the Power Development Department, Jammu for demanding and accepting a bribe of 6,000 rupees from a complainant.

According to a press release, a case was registered on a complaint against an employee, working in the office of AEE, PDD sub-division-III Jammu on the allegations of demanding a bribe for providing electricity connection and updating records of installed electric meter in the name of the complainant.

"It was further alleged that the complainant had applied for installation of an electric meter at his residence in December 2019 and the electric meter was installed but the connection to main electric supply was not provided and also the name of the complainant was not updated in the records. The complainant contacted the accused and the accused demanded a bribe of Rs.6,000 for processing his file," the statement reads.

CBI laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 6,000 Searches were carried out at the premises of the accused at Jammu.

The accused is being produced today before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu. (ANI)