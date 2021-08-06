CBI arrests man for posing as NHAI chairman from Gurugram

Representative image

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an impersonator who had allegedly cheated a person to the tune of Rs 80 lakh by posing as Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), CBI informed on Friday.

According to the CBI, the accused Manoj Kumar Jha, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana.

Following the arrest, searches were conducted at eight premises including at Delhi, Kolkata, Madhubani and Bokaro Steel City which led to the recovery of various incriminating documents and around 200 SIM cards.

"It was alleged that the impersonator called one senior officer in NHAI. It was also alleged that the complainant was advised to talk to the said chairman, as he has informed to refer two-three big reputed contractors for some urgent purpose," CBI said.

When the complainant contacted Jha, he asked him that his daughter urgently needed Rs 80 lakh in Kolkata and his son-in-law would collect the amount from there.

"The amount was allegedly transferred through Hawala to Kolkata and collected by the accused himself," it added.

The accused is in police custody till August 9. (ANI)