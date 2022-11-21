CBI is an advisor to Cornucopias, a massive blockchain-based game

Cornucopias is an advanced and innovative project based around a massively multiplayer online game, and brings together many blockchain-specific assets: gaming, learning, creating and sharing

CBI is entitled to 0.5% of the COPI tokens issued by Cornucopias and will own 1.0% of Cornucopias Technology PTE. LTD, the company formed to develop the Cornucopias universe

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) announces that it is an advisor to Cornucopias. This agreement is part of Alphaverse's strategy to bring its expertise and assist in the development of virtual world projects.

As compensation, CBI is entitled to 0.5% of the Cornucopias tokens (COPI) issued, i.e. 19.2 million Cornucopias tokens. CBI has also been allocated 1% of the share capital of Cornucopias Technology PTE. Ltd, the company developing the Cornucopias project. The Cornucopias Technology PTE. Ltd shares are in the process of being transferred and, pending completion of such transfer, these Cornucopias shares have been valued on the basis of 1 Euro in the financial statements of CBI as at September 30, 2022.

Cornucopias ‘The Island’ is a massive Play-To-Earn, Build-To-Earn, and Learn-To-Earn blockchain based game where players can be rewarded with and/or own land, properties and other NFT based assets with real world value all by playing games in a fun and safe metaverse. Creators and players will discover a new form of currency economics where they can create and trade their own NFT’s in game or on 3rd party marketplaces, and no longer will their purchased game assets be trapped inside a single game again. Currently in limited Alpha-testing phase on mobile and PC devices ‘The Island’ will be available worldwide in 2024. The metaverse is built on the Unreal 5 games engine which is compatible with the PC, Mobile Phone, Games Consoles and Smart TV’s. The project runs on the Cardano blockchain platform, a globally recognized blockchain transaction solution.

The two metaverses, CBI's AlphaVerse and Cornucopias' "The Island," share many common characteristics, most notably a strong commitment to the universality of their metaverses, openness to a variety of communities, and broad use of blockchain technologies.

For more information, visit: https://cornucopias.io, https://alphaverse.com/ and https://cbicorp.io/.

Disclaimer

The realisation of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realisation of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world, or metaverse. CBI shares are listed on the E2 compartment (Public offer) of the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

About CORNUCOPIAS

Cornucopias’ “The Island” is a massive Play-and-Earn, Build-and-Earn, and Learn-and-Earn blockchain-based game in which players can be rewarded with and/or own land, properties, and other NFT-based assets with real-world value, all by playing games in a fun and safe metaverse.

“The Island” combines gaming with real-world commerce and gives opportunities for traditional and e-commerce companies to sell and promote their real-world brands, goods, and services to a hard-to-reach audience they have potentially never had access to before.

“The Island” is built on the Unreal 5 games engine, which is compatible with the PC, mobile phone, gaming consoles, and smart TVs, and will be powered, governed, and forever evolving thanks to a growing number of communities including blockchain, Unreal Game Developers, 3D artists and modelers, and general game enthusiasts.

