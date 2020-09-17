CBD Oil Extract Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Demands, Revenue, Top Leaders: Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, MARICANN, Tilray, HempLife Today, PharmaHemp and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest Market Research Report on Global CBD Oil Extract Market published by Data Bridge Market Research, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional CBD Oil Extract market. This report studies the global CBD Oil Extract market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. CBD Oil Extract market report also offers a summary of revenue, sales, product demand, and provide of knowledge, cost, and growth analysis during the forecast year 2027. This report also presents a top to bottom investigation of the CBD Oil Extract market size, development, sections, producers, and advances, key patterns, normalization, arrangement models, openings, future guide and 2027. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of CBD Oil Extract in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.



DBMR Analyses the Global CBD Oil Extract Market to account to USD 25.57 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of CBD oil will help in driving the growth of the market.

Brief Overview on CBD Oil Extract:

Legalisation of cannabis-based CBD products, rising preferences of oil and tinctures extracted from cannabis, adoption of CBD-based products in various medical treatments, and growing retail sectors will likely enhance the growth of the CBD oil extract market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, a growing number of research activities for the growing number of benefits along with government approvals will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the CBD oil extract market in the forecast period. High cost of products along with legalisation issues in various economies will hamper the growth of the CBD oil extract market in the forecast period.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in CBD Oil Extract Market Report are –

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria Inc.

Auroa Cannabis

MARICANN INC

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Tikun Olam

The Cronos Group

Kazmira

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

HempLife Today

CBD American Shaman

PharmaHemp

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

