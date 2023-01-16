How CBD Gummies Are Helping Soccer Moms Keep Up With Their Schedules

Stirling CBD explains why many soccer moms are choosing CBD products over other health trends

Featured Image for Stirling CBD

Featured Image for Stirling CBD

CARY, N.C., Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term "Soccer Mom" caught fire in the mid-1990s as the catchphrase for mothers who devoted themselves to the busy lives of their soccer-playing children. Today, it represents the plethora of moms who are actively involved in their children's daily activities of all kinds. And more and more, those mothers are finding that CBD gummies help them keep up with their kids, they tell Stirling CBD, a maker of premium cannabis-based products.

Soccer Moms, Still Busy But With More Diverse Lives

In a 2021 survey by Pew Research, they found that mothers spend seven hours a day supervising their children's activities. This surge in childcare is mirrored by the fact that 58% of mothers see parenting as a crucial part of their identity.

In today's generation, Soccer Moms are no longer women in their 30s or 40s living in the suburbs. They can now range from single parents to moms raising their children in a multi-generation home. The activities that kids also get involved in are no longer limited to just ball games and dance recitals.

Now, with numerous extracurricular activities kids can join, we see more and more diversity in clubs and events mothers bring their kids to.

Struggles Many Soccer Moms Face

Aside from the increasing cost of living and after-school activities, moms also face physical and mental health challenges. "I took my sons to every soccer, little league, and hockey game, ferrying them around in a small SUV," self-described soccer mom Nancy Reynolds said,

"The task of having to prepare everything they needed for the game, cheering them on through each event, plus the added task of household chores when we get home can be very exhausting."

In instances where most working parents preferred leaving their kids to nannies or childcare, soccer moms immersed themselves in raising their children.

Story continues

"Being part of my kid's childhood, whether celebrating the big wins or consoling them through the losses, is something I will never trade. Yes. It can be emotionally draining at times, but it's all worth the effort and dedication," said Reynolds.

How Is CBD Making Life Easier for Tired and Exhausted Mothers?

During and after the pandemic, we've seen a rise in CBD and cannabis-infused products. This piqued interest goes way beyond athletes and bodybuilders. In fact, many mothers, whether they are stay-at-home or working moms, found the benefits offered by CBD products to be critical in helping them manage their crazy schedules.

1. Relief from muscle and joint pain

Mothers, especially stay-at-home moms, spend 23 hours a week on housework and 18 hours on childcare. With all the hours spent caring for other family members, it's no surprise that many mothers experience muscle and joint aches, as Alice Smith, who uses CBD lotion wrote, "Been using it for a week. It helps alleviate the shoulder pain that has been bothering me for some time. I feel the pain disappearing every time."

Kelly Roland states that CBD oil has helped her with back pain: "Woke up with a sore lower back, and I was also suffering from cramps. The cramp and soreness disappeared after taking the CBD oil."

2. Helps with Sleep

Between a third to one-half of adults suffer from an inability to sleep, and fortunately, cannabinoid compounds have been studied for their effects on relaxation and aiding sleep. Daphne Corwin says, "It relaxes me and allows me to fall asleep fast. I sleep peacefully during the night. Been using it for two years and it has not shown any side effects. I'd recommend the delta 8 sleep gummies to anyone interested."

3. Gives energy and immunity boost

It's one thing to stay active throughout the event of your child's day and another to keep oneself protected from illnesses. CBD products like energy and immunity-boosting gummies can provide the additional supplements soccer moms need to stay in tip-top shape.

Stay-at-home mom Janice Edgerton says, "They work well with helping me stay healthy despite the Respiratory syncytial virus and colds going around this season."

CBD products, as a whole, are helping busy moms keep up with their kids' after-school activities. They can witness the best moments of their children's lives without compromising their health and well-being.

About Stirling CBD

Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, California, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality and sells a full lineup of Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. In addition, Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which sells Chiropractic CBD products exclusively to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

Contact Information:

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com



Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



