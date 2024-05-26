CBCN - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #30

when you get through, you can turn the sign off. You don't know when to turn the seat belt sign on. If you leave it on all the time, people are going to ignore it. They'll get up and walk anyway to use the restroom. You can expect the seat belt sign won't be on more than likely when you encounter this unexpected turbulence. >> Linda: if you can't see it coming, clear turbulence as a pilot, what can you do beyond quickly turning that seat belt light on? >> Well, by then it's too late. We have speeds called turbulence penetration speeds. If we had anticipated the turbulence, we could have slowed the airplane to that particular speed. Because there's no warning, we can't do anything. Once the turbulence occurs, turn on the seat belt sign on it's really too late. Folks don't have time to fasten their belts to get to their seats. >> Linda: we had a pretty similar incident even more severe earlier this week. A man dying of suspected heart attack, dozens injured in a flight to singapore. Given that these incidents happened just days apart and we heard of recent incidents that are similar as well. How do you think this is affecting the public's perception about flight safety? >> Well, you're going to incur a certain amount of turbulence as well as normal turbulence. If you fasten your seat belt, it's probably not going to bother you. It's the folks that didn't do that that got injured. It's easy to prevent injury. That's the main takeaway. Passengers have to be prepared at any time to anticipate some turbulence. >> Linda: that's aviation expert and former airline pilot keith mackey. For the first time in months, hamas has hit central israel with rocket attacks. Militant group says it launched a barrage of projectile from rafah in southern gaza. Journalist irris makler is in jerusalem and has the details. >> Reporter: what we know is that the barrage of something like eight rockets, crossed into israeli airspace. Most of them were intercepted. There was minor injuries, minor damage. Very few injuries to people. Nevertheless, most of that was injuries from shrapnel. Israelis in the centre of the country were running to the bomb shelters. Airport was closed. It did have an impact on israel. What hamas said it's interesting. It's been four months since the last barrage to central israel. Hamas claimed responsibility. Pretty smartly. They said they were doing it in retaliation to israel's massacre. What israel says is this. They are firing from rafah. That's also significant. They are firing from rafah as israeli troops advance. They know once those rockets and weapons are located, they will destroy them. They are using it before they can be destroyed. Nevertheless, they have given some ammunition to right wing politicians in israel who say how can you stop fighting in rafah when there's still sufficient weapons there to be fired into central israel? >> Linda: this latest escalation came after eight trucks came through israel to bypass the rafah crossing through egypt. What can you tell us about that? >> Reporter: hundreds of trucks were lined outside the rafah crossing since israel took that crossing on may 6th. It's not far, 5 kilometres down the road to an israeli border crossing. They are going in from there. Some 200 trucks ready to go in. Much of the food has already spoiled. We have heard from palestinian sources inside the gaza strip that eight trucks had gone in with fuel and cooking gas. That is significant. What's coming in from the other pier that the U.S. set up is a smaller amount of aid. It's more expensive to get in. It doesn't come in the same quantity. Everybody is advocating for aid to come in by land through the old system through these border crossings. However, the problem is distribution. What we're hearing from the owner of the U.N. refugee agency, once it gets in it's hard to get it out. Especially to the something like 900,000 palestinians estimated to be on the coast having fled rafah. How do you get them to the coastal area. There's nothing there but the

but the tents that they put up. There's no infrastructure. All of those issues, has to be said the fact that some aid is going in. >> Linda: that's irris makler in jerusalem. Representatives from dozens of countries are in brussels to talk about the future of the palestinian authority. The meeting comes just days before three european countries are set to recognise a palestinian state. >> The palestinian government calls on all states that have not yet recognised the state of palestine to take this principle decision as soon as possible. >> Linda: that was palestinian prime minster today thanking spain, norway and ireland for their decision to officially recognise the palestinian state later this week. He calls on the international community to pressure israel for a cease-fire. Today's meeting in brussels is a chance for countries to exchange views about the plans and priorities of the palestinian authority which currently controls the west bank. Several european countries say that the palestinian authority should take over the control of gaza from hamas. Meanwhile, at the university of toronto, organizers from a pro-palestinian encampment have released a counter proposal they plan to present to school officials later today. >> This process is slow. Bureaucratic and archaic. We reject playing a game that will go nowhere. Our counteroffer is built on the fact that the office of the president has the ability to create new processes and make decisions on divestments. >> Linda: they want the university of toronto to divest fully from israel and suspend any ties to the country. The counterproposal will be handed to school officials ought 5:00 P.M. eastern time. Protesters have been issued a trespass notice and told to leave by 8:00 tomorrow morning. U of t presented an a ever last week that the school says claims has investment in weapons manufacturing companies in israel has no bases in fact. Also in toronto, police are searching for multiple suspects who fired gunshots at a jewish girl elementary school. >> Suspects arrived at the school in a vehicle. Dark coloured vehicle. They exited the vehicle and opened fire at the school causing damage to the front of the school. The suspect then got back in the vehicle and left the area. There were no reported sound of gunshots at the time. There was no reported injuries. >> Linda: the force hate crime unit is helping with the investigation and police are increasing their presence in the local community. Prime minster justin trudeau and ontario premier doug ford have taken to social media to condemn the shooting and call it an act of anti-semitism. The prime minster will attend ceremonies marking the 80th verse of the d-day landing in france next month. It will be the first time justin trudeau has attended the event since the 75th anniversary in 2019. More than 14,000 canadian soldiers landed or parachuted into france on june 6, 1944. Suffering more than a thousand casualties that day including 359 killed. The battle of normandy saw 5000 canadian troops lose their lives. Thousands more wounded. We're back in just a moment.

>> Linda: welcome back. The U.S. has responded to an appeal today by volodymyr zelensky. The ukrainian president called on U.S. joe biden and chinese leader xi jinping to take part in a peace summit in switzerland next month. The U.S. will take part but didn't say who or at what level. The summit is approaching as russian forces advance on the eastern front and continues to target the northeastern city of kharkiv. Bomb and missile strikes there saturday killed four people and wounded dozens of others. Ukraine is hoping the meeting in switzerland will help increase international pressure on russian president vladimir putin. U.S. presidential hopeful donald trump was heckled last night while campaigning at the the libertarian national convention. >> I think you should nominate me and vote for me. We should win together. >> Linda: trump's supporters and libertarians repeatedly clashed during the event. Resulting in several members of the audience being escorted out of the building. Trump is hoping to appeal libertarians ahead what is forecast to be a tight election this november. The campaign stop underscores the focus of trump's campaign on third party candidates. This week, british prime minster rishi sunak announced earlier an expected general alex. -- election. Scott lucasabilitys the election campaign will be all about the economy. >> The starting point is simply that britain is not in a better place under the tories who have led a coalition or been the sole party in power since 2010. The situation has gotten far worse through the combination of the covid pandemic and the u.k.'s self-inflicted wound of leaving the european union. G.D.P. is probably going to suffer in relative terms by 8% to 9% by 2030 because of that decision in the european union. Trade suffered. Investment has suffered. Inflation is down to 2.3% now. That fall is not as much as economist were expecting because of our year on year drop on energy prices. I think the prospect of U.K. economy is not good. Beyond that, the day-to-day public services that have been better off british society, a transport system that serves all people, housing, education. Those are at breaking point and because the government has a serious funding crisis in part, because of the damage trade, damage investment, damage to manufacturing with brexit. It doesn't have the money to repair those public services. >> Linda: scott lucas from the clinton institute at university college dublin. Stay with us. More news just ahead.

>> Linda: nearly six decades after jimmy quick and jody got married. The fans that inspired that canadian classic is back. He was the co-writer on brian adams hit "summer of 69". It was inspired by his first band. Last night they reunited at their old stomping ground. The school in british columbia. It -- they played songs and relived some of the best kays kay -- days of their lives. We spoke to jim valance earlier and how they came up with "summer of 69" >> We kept in touch all these years. I met these guys when I was 13 in grade eight. My dad got moved every two years. We kept in touch after that. I see them once a decade may be, go back to school reunion or something. Last night was special. It was the first time we actually played together in more than 60 years. Brian and I started off, before I met him I was in a canadian band. Once I met brian in 1978, it was not overnight success. We worked really hard for the better part of five years before brian and I got together. As things progressed and the phone starts to ring, you have a hit and people want to write with you. It kind of becomes your normal. There's no pressure. It's hard work but really enjoyable. Sometimes I stop and think to myself, it's been a wonderful ride. I have to say. Brian and I sitting in the room and we started that song with a discussion about what do you want to write about today. We decided we would write about our first band or first guitars or first girlfriends. One line at a time the page starts to fill up with lyrics. We finished the song in a day or two. It was called "best days of your life." it stayed like that for a month. we had a better title somewhere. Tucked away in the first verse was it was the summer of 69. We thought summer of 69. That's got a great ring to it. If you remember your english class, it's called alliteration, "summer of 69" we took that phrase and shoe horned it later in the song and changed the title of the song. >> Linda: jim valance speaking to us earlier from british columbia. On a beautiful spring day. There's nothing better than a picnic except that is if you can add a beautiful view. >> You know, I'm having a big picnic. It's a really good surprise. Glad to be here. >> Linda: just two of the thousands of people who took part in a giant picnic in paris earlier today. The participantser were all selected by a lottery and they munched on baguettes made by local chefs on a 200 metre long table clothe. The aim was to show that the picnic is famed for its expensive boutiques and restaurants. Can also be enjoy

>> Linda: hello, you're watching cbc news network. I'm linda ward. We begin another mid-air incident that left multiple people injured. It happened on a qatar airways plane flying from the middle east to dublin. Cbc's albert delitala is looking into what happened. >> Reporter: 12 people were injured when that qatar airways flight hit turbulence on its way to dublin. The airport does say that it landed safely and on time. But certainly, some scary moments. let's show you on a map just where it happened. The airport confirms the qatar airways flight hit turbulence while flying over turkiye. The incident reportedly lasting less than 20 seconds according to passengers. It happened during the food and drink service on the plane. Six passengers and six crew reported injuries. You can see some of the scenes there after that plane safely landed meeting emergency crew when it did on the ground. Here's some passengers who spoke to irish public broadcaster R.T.E. after they got off the plane. >> We were all over the plane and everywhere. [ indiscernible ] >> Flight attendant went into the air. Food went everywhere. It was panic everywhere. >> Reporter: the airline calls the injuries minor and said that those who were injured are receiving medical attention. It didn't directly comment on the turbulence. It did say that an internal investigation is happening into that incident. >> Linda: sounds like a pretty harrowing incident according to the passengers on that flight. It also sounds like we're hearing about these things more frequently lately. This comes just days after a fatal incident on a singapore airlines flight. Tell us more about that. >> Reporter: that was on tuesday singapore airlines flight. That flight hit severe turbulence on its way to singapore from london. A 73-year-old british man died of suspected heart attack. You can see some of the scenes on that plane after all of that. 20 people sent to the I.C.U. the U.S. transportation safety board says turbulence is the most common kind of airplane incident. Most of those incidents result in one or more serious injuries. One airline say the analyst says turbulence is becoming more common with climate change. That airlines are adjusting their planes accordingly. >> Over the last 20 years, [ indiscernible ] multiscan, which is mentioned really good picture of what the weather is like ahead. They are making progress into turbulence detection as well. Also, airlines are now sharing data between aircraft encounters with turbulence everybody can be advised that's on that same flight track. >> Reporter: in terms of that singapore airline incident, the airlines says it is cooperating with investigators on the investigation there. That plane that returned to singapore today from bangkok where it made that emergency landing. Many of the passengers remain in bangkok where they are being treated. >> Linda: that was cbc's albert delitala. Keith mackey the former airline pilot and aviation expert. He spoke to us how to protect yourself. >> Reporter: apparently they were secking meals. Settlement of the injured were flight attendants. They were walking about the cabinets to get the meals out. Other six passengers injured, I would wager were not fastening their seat belts. If this occurs and it can happen very suddenly without any warning at all. If you're not strapped in there's a good chance you'll get brain and upper spinal injuries. While you're seated, keep that belt fastened. Not loosely fastened but keep it firmly fastened. If you're in a car wreck, you wouldn't want to have a loosely fastened seat belt. >> Linda: the turbulence that they hit, are there any clues that you can glean from what we're hearing about the flight about what this airplane encountered? >> Well, here's the situation. If you have no turbulence, if flying through area of thunderstorms. You know the storms are there. You warn the people what to expect. Usually if it's some turbulence associated with it. It's not for naught turning the seat belt sign on. When you get through, you can turn the sign off. You don't know when to turn the seat belt sign on. If you leave it on all the time,

let's show you on a map just where it happened. The airport confirms the qatar airways flight hit turbulence while flying over turkiye. The incident reportedly lasting less than 20 seconds according to passengers. It happened during the food and drink service on the plane. Six passengers and six crew reported injuries. You can see some of the scenes there after that plane safely landed meeting emergency crew when it did on the ground. Here's some passengers who spoke to irish public broadcaster R.T.E. after they got off the plane. >> We were all over the plane and everywhere. [ indiscernible ] >> Flight attendant went into the air. Food went everywhere. It was panic everywhere. >> Reporter: the airline calls the injuries minor and said that those who were injured are receiving medical attention. It didn't directly comment on the turbulence. It did say that an internal investigation is happening into that incident. >> Linda: sounds like a pretty harrowing incident according to the passengers on that flight. It also sounds like we're hearing about these things more frequently lately. This comes just days after a fatal incident on a singapore airlines flight. Tell us more about that. >> Reporter: that was on tuesday singapore airlines flight. That flight hit severe turbulence on its way to singapore from london. A 73-year-old british man died of suspected heart attack. You can see some of the scenes on that plane after all of that. 20 people sent to the I.C.U. the U.S. transportation safety board says turbulence is the most common kind of airplane incident. Most of those incidents result in one or more serious injuries. One airline say the analyst says turbulence is becoming more common with climate change. That airlines are adjusting their planes accordingly. >> Over the last 20 years, [ indiscernible ] multiscan, which is mentioned really good picture of what the weather is like ahead. They are making progress into turbulence detection as well. Also, airlines are now sharing data between aircraft encounters with turbulence everybody can be advised that's on that same flight track. >> Reporter: in terms of that singapore airline incident, the airlines says it is cooperating with investigators on the investigation there. That plane that returned to singapore today from bangkok where it made that emergency landing. Many of the passengers remain in bangkok where they are being treated. >> Linda: that was cbc's albert delitala. Keith mackey the former airline pilot and aviation expert. He spoke to us how to protect yourself. >> Reporter: apparently they were secking meals. Settlement of the injured were flight attendants. They were walking about the cabinets to get the meals out. Other six passengers injured, I would wager were not fastening their seat belts. If this occurs and it can happen very suddenly without any warning at all. If you're not strapped in there's a good chance you'll get brain and upper spinal injuries. While you're seated, keep that belt fastened. Not loosely fastened but keep it firmly fastened. If you're in a car wreck, you wouldn't want to have a loosely fastened seat belt. >> Linda: the turbulence that they hit, are there any clues that you can glean from what we're hearing about the flight about what this airplane encountered? >> Well, here's the situation. If you have no turbulence, if flying through area of thunderstorms. You know the storms are there. You warn the people what to expect. Usually if it's some turbulence associated with it. It's not for naught turning the seat belt sign on. When you get through, you can turn the sign off. You don't know when to turn the seat belt sign on. If you leave it on all the time,

