CBCN - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #42

>> Deana: palestinian medic say more than two dozen civilians were killed in gaza just hours after hamas launched its first rocket attack into israel in months. >> Admin said they wanted a peaceful resolution. We asked for them to negotiate with us. >> Deana: pro-palestinian demonstrators have 12 hours to pack up or face suspension or legal action. >> You don't know when to turn the seat belt sign on. >> Deana: some passengers and crew members on board a qatar airways flight from I do -- doha to dublin are recovering after a midair turbulence scare. Hello, I'm deana sumanac-johnson. Welcome inside the cbc news network. Thank you for joining us. We begin with the israel-hamas conflict. At least 35 palestinians have been killed by an israeli airstrike in an area for displaced gazans in the southern city of rafah. That's according to the palestinian emergency services. They say a fire broke out in the densely populated neighbourhood after the strike and that most of the victims are women and children. They also say the neighbourhood had been designate as a humanitarian zone by israel. Israel says it is aware of reports that one of its airstrikes resulted a fire and harmed civilians. It is investigating. Israel's military says the strike killed two senior hamas leaders. People are frantically digging through rubble to reach potential survivors. Hospital in rafah has been flooded with casualties. The number of dead is expected to rise. Medics saying many of the wounded are in critical condition. As israel continues its assault into rafah, hamas today fought back. The militant group launched rockets towards the israeli city of tel-aviv. Freelance journalist irris makler has more from jerusalem. >> Reporter: what we know is that the barrage of something like eight rockets, crossed into israeli airspace. Most of people were intercepted. There was minor injuries, minor damage. Very few injuries to people. Nevertheless, most of that was injuries from shrapnel. Israelis were running to bomb shelters. Airport was closed. It did have an impact on israel. What hamas said it's interesting. It's been four months since the last barrage to central israel. Hamas claimed responsibility. They said they were doing it in retaliation to israel's massacre. What israel says is this. They are firing from rafah. That's also significant. They are firing from rafah as israeli troops advance. They know once those rockets and weapons are located, they will destroy them. They are using it before they can be destroyed. Nevertheless, they have given some ammunition to right wing politicians in israel who say how can you stop fighting in rafah when there's still sufficient weapons there to be fired into central israel? >> Deana: that's journalist irris makler in jerusalem. Funeral was held for one of the three hostages who's bodies were recovered in gaza this week. Hundreds of mourners joined the procession and attended the service. The israeli military says he and two others were killed in the october 7th hamas attacks. Their bodies were recovered in northern gaza where there has been intense fighting. Representatives from dozens of countries including canada are in brussels today to a you can about the future of the palestinian authority. The meeting comes just days before three european countries are set to recognise the palestinian state. >> The palestinian government calls on all states that have not yet recognised the state of palestine to take this principle decision as soon as possible. >> Deana: that was palestinian prime minster today thanking spain, norway and ireland for their decision to officially recognise the palestinian state later this week. He calls on the international community to pressure israel for a cease-fire. The meeting is a chance for countries to exchange views about the plans and priorities of the palestinian authority which currently controls the west bank. Several european countries say that the palestinian authority should take over the control of gaza from hamas. More than 70 international organisations are calling for an

official declaration of famine in gaza. Food security levels have significantly declined due to the israeli army's ground operation in rafah. In a joint statement, the organisation says, quote, the entire population in the gaza strip including the governor race, khan yunis and rafah are experiencing high levels of food insecurity with half of them in the disaster and famine stage. This comes following a previous warning by the world food programme that's more than 70% of gaza's 2.3 million people would face catastrophic hunger any time between mid-march and may. Here at home, time is running out for a pro-palestinian encampment at the university of toronto. Protesters have been issued a trespass notice and have until 8:00 P.M. tomorrow to leave. Organizers iorganizers have a counterproposal. >> This process is slow. Bureaucratic and archaic. We reject playing a game that will go nowhere. Our counteroffer is built on the fact that the office of the president has the ability to create new processes and make decisions on divestments. >> Deana: they say they want the university of toronto to divest fully from israel and suspend any ties to the country. The counterproposal will be handed to school officials ought 5:00 P.M. eastern. U of t presented an a ever last week that the school says claims has investment in weapons manufacturing companies in israel has no bases in fact. Cbc news network spoke with sara rasikh. She says students are still working with innovate with university -- negotiate with university officials. >> We reject that the final offer put forward is the final offer. They know that the first offer cannot be the final offer. Yet, here we are with a trespass notice and injunction. We're still trying to negotiate in good faith as we have been trying to do since day one. We know that manager have investment in at least 34 companies that have directly profited off israel's genocidal campaign. Finally, at least 12 out of 44 manager have direct investment in companies listed under U.N. in the west bank. It is the university have no bases in fact. Our counteroffer stems that the office of the president has the ability to create new processes and procedures to make decisions on issues like divestment. >> Deana: the university planned to increase the fee for its master of architecture programme by 63% but students didn't find out about it until just weeks before it was supposed to start this summer. The increase would have meant about another $7000 more per term. The dean of the faculty now says the programme is returning to the expected tuition rate hike of just 2%. At least 12 people were hurt during a qatar airways flight from doha to dublin today when it encountered turbulence. Six passengers and six crew members were among those injured. The plane was able to land safely in the irish capitol. It comes just days after a singapore airlines flight from london ran into severe turbulence one passenger died on that flight and nearly two dozen others required spinal surgery. For more, we're joined by an aviation historian at the university of nevada and a former airline pilot. We've reached him in palm desert, california. Dan, thank you so much for taking the time to join us tonight. >> My pleasure. Thank you for having me. >> Deana: dan, let's talk about this recent most recent severe turbulence incident on a singapore airlines flight that resulted in injuries and a fatality. What are your thoughts on what happened? >> First of all, it's tragic what happened. My heart goes out to the families to the injured passengers and tragically the passenger who tied. Certainly, a horrible tragedy. I want to press my heart felt condolences to everybody and to the airline. No doubt it was a harrowing experience. I think it illustrates why we need to change our thinking a little bit. Not just as pilots but as the traveling public. There's a decent chance that we

will encounter turbulence of some sort whether it's light or moderate. Usually it's light to moderate. Nonetheless, it is becoming more frequent. I experienced it when I flew. I was reading a study by a meteorologist in the united kingdom who found that the frequency of severe turbulence can double or triple within the next decade. One of the things is feeding in this is climate change. We're finding stronger storms. We're finding storms that are more severity and frequency. This is something we have to keep in mind. Most of all, it reinforces why as pilots, we tell passengers to -- we advise them to keep their seat belts on. It's hard to predict where you will see turbulence. >> Deana: I want to ask you about your experience as a turbulence as a pilot, not as a passenger. First, I want to talk to about you. Singapore airlines one resulted a fatality. There was one that happened from a qatar airways one that happened in the last 24 hours. That one resulted in some injuries as well. We're talking two high profile incidents in just the last week. Should people be worried? Especially because we know -- I know that in the U.S. where you are it's a memorial day weekend. One of the traditionally hottest traveling weekend for americans. We know that americans and canadians are traveling as much as they were before the pandemic. Should people be reconsidering when they are looking at their flight? Should this be something that people should be concerned about? >> I don't think that they should be alarmed over it. I think what -- they should know, there are certain times of year and certain geographic locations where you are going to have turbulence. For example in january and february, it's very common to encounter turbulence around the hawaiian island in the midwest united states. We've just seen an outbreak of pretty severe tornadoes. May, june, july. It's pretty common to have severe thunderstorms that come through the midwest and extend to the eastern part of the country. I think as far as seasons go, those are things we should be aware of. I don't think the travel public should be scared about this. It's just we need to be more alert to it, perhaps change our thinking little bit. That hey, if I am sitting with the exception of having to get up and use the laboratory, I think I will keep my seat belt on and firmly snug in case something happens. You don't know. One of the problems that we have with turbulence is it's hard to predict. It's hard to see. Usually there are two ways to predict it. Number one is by looking at we'll maps. You can see what frontal boundaries are pushing through. Lots of times pilots will make a report saying, we encounter turbulence at 32,000 feet at this location just a heads up. That is very valuable information that air traffic control can pass on to us. >> Deana: yes, to learn from your fellow pilots. Tell me about your own experience. You w flew. I've encountered it. We tried to brief the passengers on the weather before we go. There's a lot of planning that has to take place when you're on the ground before the plane lifts you have the runway. Looking at the weather conditions through all phases of flight, gathering all the information we can, trying to put a picture together. Sometimes if we deem that the weather is going to be severe enough, it's worth delaying the flight or may be going around a particular area where we may encounter adders are weather. One of the things we do not want to do is fly through thunderstorms. We don't know the severity of them. We try to fly around them. If we can fly over them, that will be good. We try to avoid them in general. There's a lot of planning that takes place on our part in trying oput together -- trying to put together the whole weather picture. >> Deana: is there any mitigation, strategies that aviation industry can undertake?

aviation industry has been under a lot of scrutiny for whole bunch of reasons. Is there anything they can do to mitigate the impact of increased turbulence? >> I think one of the remarkable things we've seen over the past half century, perhaps even longer than that is the advancement of aircraft technology. Including instrumentation. It is remarkable to see how many different ways we can navigate off one instrument. Whereas 30 or 40 years ago that wasn't possible. I wouldn't be surprised if there are companies working on instruments right now that can give us a greater indicators of predicting where clearer turbulence is going to be. For the time being, until we have that instrumentation, we really have to pay close attention to what we have. Kind of putting the picture together. If it looks like the weather indicator indicates pretty severe cell, usually they are severe colours, we will try to fly around them. For now, one of the best ways is word of mouth, air traffic control and through other pilots. Lots of times we're communicating with each other. Naturally, at the end of the, our job is to make sure people get from safely point a to point b without any problem. We have to pay really close attention to the weather patterns, pay attention to the weather briefings that we get. Pay attention to the pilot reports and try to put that picture together. It's so essential now. If we put together a picture where there's a question and uncertainty, we will deal with that. May be deviating around the weather or delaying the flight. >> Deana: thank you so much for that. You're a passenger, the best thing is to put that seat belt on and keep it on. Sounds pretty basic. >> Absolutely. >> Deana: thank you so much. Dan bubb is a former airline pilot. Closing arguments in former president donald trump's hush money trial begin on tuesday. The prosecution will now have one more shot at tieing together 20 testimonies before the final deliberations. We'll have a preview on what to expect after the break. You're watching cbc news network. >> Announcer: News you can trust, delivered when you want, where you want, with localCBC Radio Onelive to connect us closer to home on theCBC Newsapp. Download for free. Parrots are incredible animals. [Parrot] Another overdue bill! Yeah. They're also extremely intelligent. [Parrot] Forgot to pay again! They also repeat things they hear a lot. The new bmo eclipse rise Visa card rewards you with points for paying your bill on time every month to help build a routine. [Parrot] Rewards you with points! And you get 5x the points on things like groceries, dining and recurring bill payments. [Parrot] For paying your bill! —But also you can... — [Parrot] Every month! —And just remember. —[Parrot] Build a routine! [Parrot squawking] He is a talker. When a bank helps you make real financial progress. That's the bmo Effect. Bmo a new arrival alarms the brotherhood of muscle. Muscular features signal power and performance. Attributes they've never seen in this build. ( ) Behold a new breed. Ready to swarm, ready to sting, ready to electrify. ( ) The defiant power packed hybrid electric Dodge Hornet r/t. Performance electrified. I'm lost in love... (Electronic chime) So lost in love with you Get started for free on eharmony. (Giggling) Must be 18 or older to join. Get who gets you. eharmony. If you're lost You can look And you will find me Time after time For everything you care about. Intact Insurance. A delicious McWrap can be hard to put down. But with new Creamy Avocado Ranch sauce, it's even harder. So what'll it be Sarah? Juicy text, or juicy bite? Obviously. For the McWrap fans. ( ) Welcome to BetMGM Live Dealer. All your favorite casino games. Black Jack, Poker, Roulette, Craps and More. All on your phone, desktop or tablet, twenty-four seven. Play with friends or make new ones at the table. Double down Dave! Chat with players and live dealers like you are at the casino. Give me a ten! Yes! Now you're betting with The King of Live Dealer. [Lion roar] ( ) When you're looking for effective pain relief choose Tylenol. It's clinically proven to start working in 15-20 minutes.

( ) Tylenol. >> Adrienne Arsenault: You are constantly on the move, and so are we, making sense of the moments that matter, together. >> I really like the good ideas that come out of these conversations. >> Adrienne: With you, and for you. >> Are you ok? >> Been quite a day, to be honest. >> I'm Adrienne Arsenault. This isThe National. >> Announcer: Breaking news that shapes your world. With localCBC Radio Onelive to connect us closer to home. It's news you can trust, delivered when you want, where you want, on theCBC Newsapp. Download for free. >> Deana: the nato and eu member worries it could be moscows next target. South of the border U.S. presidential hopeful donald trump was heckled last night while campaigning at the libertarian national convention. >> Now I think you should nominate me or at least vote for me and we should win together. >> Deana: trump supporters libertarians clashed during the event resulting in several membersings being escorted. Trump hoping to appeal to libertarians which is forecast to be a tight election. The campaign stop underscores the focus of trump's campaign on third party candidates. Meanwhile, closing arguments in the former president's hush money trial take place this week. They come after a wave of crucial testimonies from key witnesses and give lawyers one last chance to sway the jury's opinion before deliberations begin. To dig into this deeper we have a defence lawyer and prosecutor. Thank you so much for joining us tonight. Matthew, what are you expecting from tuesday's closing arguments? >> Well, it's going to be very interesting. I'm expecting the defence to very much make this a case about michael cohen to talk about how he is the critical ingredient in this prosecutor's case. About how unreliable he is about his documented track record of lying, lying to congress, going to prison and giving different accounts of what happened with mr. Trump to different people. All the other evidence tend to support the testimonies. That's what the prosecution is going to say. We're going to wait a while for a verdict. >> Deana: trump's lawyers are going to say that cohen was a rogue agent. Tell me how important are final arguments in a criminal case? >> They are very important. Especially I think in a close case. Like this one. It could go either way. The evidence is more important witnesses and the documents and

things like that. The lawyers responsible for explaining to the jury what conclusions to draw from the evidence that they've heard. In this case, I think that the prosecution could really pull this all together and get themselves a conviction with a really strong summation. I think they need it. I don't think they can rely on what they put forward so far. They really need to tie it all together and tell them why they shouldn't have questions about mr. Cohen. Why they shouldn't have any -- give credence to this defence theory. I think that the prosecution summation is really important here. >> Deana: tell me you mentioned that the verdict could take and you anticipate that it will take a long time to reach. Outline what those yores yore -- jurors are going through? What is the next step for the jury? We know how long it took to find these people, to find people who do not have strongly held beliefs one way or another about mr. Trump. Which seems incredibly difficult task. We know that quite a few people were ousted until they landed on this jury. Tell us about this group of people. What are they going to be looking at? What are the next steps for the jury? >> Sure. The jury is going to hear the summations and closing arguments of the lawyers. The judge is going to give his jury instructions which he plains -- explains elements of the crime. There are going to be sent off into a room by themselves in private. The 12 of them. They're going to be talking about whatever issues they want to talk about. But ultimately, they have to come to a unanimous decision either to convict or acquit somebody on any of those particular 34 counts on the indictment. I would not be surprised if during the course of deliberation, they send out some notes. They can send out written notes signed by the foreperson asking for a readback of certain testimony. They want to hear from this witness or this witness or portion of a witness testimony. They may ask for clarification as to the law. We don't understand what you told us about what we supposed it -- to find. That's common to get notes from the jury. For some reason, at the end of jury deliberations let's say ten feel strongly one way and two feel strongly the other way. Then we'll have an impasse. If that happens, sometimes the jury will tell the judge, we can't agree. The judge will tell them to try again. Keep at it. Start over with an open mind and fresh eyes. It's ultimately, they can't agree on a hung jury. It's not a conviction nor acquittal. In theory you can try the case over. I think donald trump could consider that a victory for him. If they do agree, they will tell the judge that they have a verdict and they will come out and they will announce it in open course. Everybody will find out at the same time. >> Deana: just looking at the courtroom sketches. Quite impression in nature. You get a sense how displeased donald trump was there to be in that situation. What would a guilty verdict mean for donald trump moving forward? >> Well, I think devastating to him personally. He'll be furious. Really interesting question, of course. Two of them. First and foremost, is he going to go to jail? He certainly could. That will be decided in the coming months following a verdict. There will be a lot of presentencing submissions from both sides about what the appropriate sentence ought to be. Given trump's contempt of court findings and public statement of the judge and people involved, if he gets convicted he's at risk receiving a jail sentence. I think it could happen only because what he's been saying and the way he's been behaving disrespecting the whole process. >> Deana: we're less than six months away from the election. >> Right. Some of the polls among trump's die hard fans suggest they would not be impacted at all. I think there is possibility some of the swing states there are some voters on the fence who might look negatively upon a

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts