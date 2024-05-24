CBCN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #28

that matter to Canadians. -These are acts of desperation. Rosemary:Connecting politics to people. -Some people have lost everything. Rosemary:Join me for Rosemary Barton live. [ ] >> Andrew: hello, I'm andrew nichols. >> Jacqueline: and I'm jacqueline hansen. >> Andrew: the prime minister is in central nova scotia. Justin trudeau will make a health care announcement and will then take questions from reporters. We will bring you that q&a. >> Jacqueline: plus, pro-palestinian protesters at canada's largest university face a 4:00 P.M. eastern deadline to accept the school's deal or be forced to leave, but the group occupying part of the university of toronto's downtown campus is calling the negotiations a joke. That ahead. >> Andrew: but we begin this hour with breaking news out of calgary. An immigration and refugee board hearing has just ordered the truck driver who caused the deadly humboldt broncos bush crash to be departed. The cbc's linda ward is here with more. Linda, what are you hearing? >> Linda: yeah, that's right, andrew, jaskirat singh sidhu is to be deported according to the ruling from the immigration and refugee board today. He is the driver of the truck that collided with a bus carrying the humboldt junior hockey team, the humboldt broncos back in 2018. That happened near tis dale saskatchewan. He ran a stop sign and drove into the path of that bus carrying that hockey team. There were 16 people killed and 13 others injured during that collision. He was sentenced to eight years for dangerous driving, but granted parole last year. Now, sidhu came here from india in 2014. He does have permanent residence status in canada. Sidhu's lawyer has said the decision was an open-and-shut case because all you had to prove to deport sidhu was that he was not a canadian citizen and that he committed a serious crime. Several family members of the victims of that crash had been asking for him to be deported for several years. His lawyer argued that officials didn't take into account his remorse and his previously clean criminal record. Now, his lawyer is saying that he won't immediately be taken into custody after today's hearing. There are a number of other legal avenues that can still be explored here and some procedures to come, including a pre-removal risk assessment. There is also an application that he can make for permanent residency on humanitarian grounds. He can reapply for that permanent residency, but he cannot appeal today's ruling. He can also ask for a deferral while that request for that permanent resident status is considered. His lawyer said after today's hearing, this is not automatic. This is going to take months he says or potentially even years. >> Andrew: all right, linda, thank you.

>>> Now to breaking news on the israel-hamas war. The international court of justice in the hague has ordered israel to halt its offensive in rafah. South africa, the country that brought the original case for genocide to the court is hailing today's ruling. Although the larger question of the genocide allegation will be determined at a later date. Israel has also been ordered to reopen the rafah crossing to give investigators access and to allow for the flow of aid and humanitarian efforts. Israel must immediate halt its offensive in rafah. >> Andrew: reporter alex cadier is outside the international court of justice in the hague. He has more on the ruling and its potential impact. >> Reporter: well, certainly this ruling we expected would send a very clear message and it had done that. The court ordering israel to cease all military operations in rafah. Also explaining some of the logic behind that decision. They say the humanitarian situation in rafah can be seen as disasterous and they are not convinced that israel has put enough in place to cater to that humanitarian disaster or to allow for the safe evacuation of civilians. So two-fold measures there, one, the stopping of all military operations in rafah and to allow access to the united nations fact-finding mission in rafah as well. Clearly a message from the world court that israel has to and must do more and things have not improved since it last ordered israel to do so. Now the big question about the consequences is a little bit more complicated because although these are legally binding orders they are not enforceable. The international court of justice in the peace palace behind me does not have a police force to enforce these orders. What the U.N. can do is have the and /* what they can do or U.N. security council to pass regulations to sanction israel and have weapons embargoes against israel and have actions for these orders. But those can be vetoed by the united states. Crucially the relationship between israel is washington, d.c., is now crucial going forward. We've seen european union nations, spain, ireland, norway, saying in a matter of days they will recognize palestinian statehood. We can expect slovenia, belgium, and others to follow suit. Crucially, though, germany and france say the conditions have not been met to recognize palestine as a state. That remains a big issue. The international criminal court as you quite rightly saying, requesting those arrest warrants. That decision will be made in a couple of months. That would mean prime minister netanyahu and his defence minister galant would not be able to travel to around 124 countries around the world including canada and most of the european union states as well for fear of being arrested. Now, also the leadership of hamas, those leaders of hamas who organized the atrocities of october 7th as well subject to those arrest warrants. But you're right to say there is a building diplomatic pressure. Perhaps one difference is the new dutch government led by geert wilders which will form in the next few days on which a deal has been reached is more supportive of israel than the previous one. So broadly speaking across europe, more pressure on israel to do more, but there are some exceptions. >> Andrew: alex cadier at the international court of justice in the hague.

>>> Israel has expressed its anger with the I.C.J. ruling. The office of prime minister benjamin netanyahu said south africa's allegations against israel are "false, outrageous, and disgusting." the palestinian representative to the U.N. appeared with representatives from a number of arab nations and thanked south africa. >> We are grateful for south africa and those who supported them for going back to the i.c.j., asking them for additional provisional measures. We welcome these provisional measures, including stopping the military operation in rafah. We also welcome the fact that they called for the opening of rafah crossing, for providing humanitarian assistance to scale. >> Andrew: we spoke more about the international court of justice ruling last hour with geoffrey nice, a british barester and the former lead prosecutor of former yugoslav president slobodan milosevic. We asked him if the I.C.J. can compel israel to withdraw from rafah. >> It has no enforcement powers. Ultimately, the enforcement powers lie with the united nations. Now, if you go to the united nations charter, you'll see that everything that has been happening in this war and the other war between russia and ukraine is contrary to the united nations charter. It's also apparently on both sides in israel there is evidence to show it's contrary to the criminal statute, the statute of the international criminal court. If a country at this stage chooses not to comply with the law or chooses not to comply with an order that assumes or allows for the fact that it may not be complying with the law, then there is not much you can do immediately except hope for proper pressure being applied to ensure that what happens in the gaza strip is lawful, and that pressure comes principally from the united states but also from smaller countries like our own and yours. Courts, the I.C.J. and the international criminal court may be thought now to be moving in step with public sentiment to quite a considerable extent. And that makes in a sense what the courts do even more powerful. Politicians have to respond to public sentiment. If the courts are making orders that are in line with public sentiment, then it's much, much harder for governments like the united states or the united kingdom to say they're going to disregard either public sentiment or the court. >> Andrew: that was geoffrey nice, the former lead prosecutor in the trial against former yugoslav president slobodan milosevic. >> Jacqueline: in gaza the israeli army has retrieved the bodies of three more hostages killed during the october 7th attacks by hamas militants. The military said the recovery was part of a special operation in northern gaza, an area that has witnessed fierce fighting in recent days. Journalist irris makler is in jerusalem with more. >> Irris: we know that today the israeli military says it recovered the bodies of three men. They were all taking part in the nova music festival on october the 7th. Two are israeli citizens. The third is part mexican, part french citizen. What we do know is that he was the boyfriend of shani luc, a young woman who was taken hostage, all that video footage of her being taken hostage on october 7 and her body was recovered a week ago today. All of those things together on this one incident in jabalia in the north of the gaza strip, an area israel has left and has returned to. This was apparently the result of intelligence operations. And I guess it would be interesting to hear what the I.D.F. spokesperson admiral daniel hagari had to say. >> There are men, women, children and babies being held by hamas in living hell across our border in gaza. We will not stop fighting for their freedom. Every distant country in the world would do the same. >> Irris: so what we see is the central role of the hostages in this now almost eight-month-long war. We even heard in the I.C.J. today a mention of the hostages by the judges, a call for their return. And I think what many israeli analysts say that until this issue is resolved, then the war won't be resolved. You know, the hostages -- the plight of the hostages and the

return of the hostages is vital. >> Jacqueline: that's journalist irris makler in jerusalem. >>> Pro-palestinian protesters at the encampment of the university of toronto have a decision to make. The university issued an ultimatum yesterday and gave them until 4:00 P.M. today to comply and leave. An encampment was set up on campus over three weeks ago and both parties have been negotiating for a resolution. Cbc's meagan fitzpatrick joins us live from the campus with more on the situation there. Meagan, first of all, can you tell us more about the details of the university's proposal that they put on the table. >> Meagan: yeah, so this proposal was given to representatives of the protesters at a meeting yesterday and the university also published it online how they were responding to the various demands of the protesters. Here's what they're offering. They're saying they're willing to form an advisory committee to deal with the demand of the protesters around divestment, that protesters want the university of toronto to divest from any companies that essentially support the israeli military. An advisory committee would be set up made up of faculty staff, student, alum nooi and there will be negotiations on this issue. The school saying the encampment protesters can suggest some representatives for that advisory committee, but doesn't mean they would be accepted, but can be recommended and also offering to form a working group to look at the issue of disclosure of investments. The university saying that working group would come up with recommendations on how to be more transparent around investments and they would be asked to finish their work by mid-july. On the demand by the protesters that the university cut academic ties with certain israeli academic institutions, u. Of t. Is rejecting that demand from the protesters saying it is not in line with their commitment to academic freedom. They're saying the university is working on increasing opportunities for palestinian scholars here at u. Of t. And that work began even before the encampment started and they intend on continuing that work. So they put a couple of these proposals together. And the university president merick gertler says in an interview this morning on "information morning" ability the timing. He said the university has been patient and the university all along said these protesters are trespassing, but he says they have been recognizing the right to protest and freedom of expression, but that has to be balanced against the right of inclusion and other rights. He said the university received multiple reports from some u. Of t. Students that there have been hate speech incidents. He said those were reported to toronto police. He said he is increasingly concerned about this area of campus not available to all to use and he says tensions are on the rise. Take a listen. >> The tensions that have been disbl generated by the continued presence of the encampment have reached a point where we feel now is the time to end the encampment. The students have had ample opportunity to exercise their right of freedom of expression and their right of protest. They will continue to be able to do that but through other means. >> Meagan: the university saying these proposals are contingent on the protesters tearing down the encampment and committing to not setting up anywhere else on campus and also not disrupting convocation ceremonies due to start on june 3rd and they happen right beside the encampment at convocation hall. The university president saying the school is committed to carrying out those ceremonies regardless of whether the protesters accept this agreement or not by 4:00 P.M. today. The school is saying if the offer is rejected the school will move ahead with issuing trespass notices, asked if that will involve the toronto police coming at some point to clear this encampment if the protesters refuse to leave, the president saying they're trying to avoid any police involvement and they hope the protesters leave on their own. >> Jacqueline: meagan, the university put this proposal on the table and that deadline as well as some of the possible consequences. What has been the response from the protesters? >> Meagan: well, they're indicating they're not really satisfied with either the proposals or how they were presented to the people participating in the encampment. They say they had this meeting yesterday where the proposal was shown to them, they were asked for a response instantly in that meeting. They say they have not been given a lot of time to consider these proposals, but nonetheless they're not satisfied with what these proposals are anyway. They indicated when they spoke to reporters earlier they say these proposals from the school don't meet their demands.

they say they don't want more committees formed, they don't want this dragged out. That they want flat-out commitments from u. Of t. That they will divest from companies the protesters don't want them financially supporting. Here is more from one of the protest organizers. >> This is not an offer. This is an ultimatum. They are trying to force us to accept these outrageous terms by threatening to clear us out at the same time. Again, it is clear that by their actions that the administration believes that we are inexperienced, imbecilic negotiators. Let it be on the record that it is the administration, not us, that walked away from these negotiations. >> Meagan: they didn't say they are steadfast in their demands. One of the other students or protesters that spoke said they are now engaged in a hunger strike three days in that person said. There are more than 150 tents here now at this encampment. It's been going now for more than three weeks. The protesters have said before they're in it for the long haul that they live here now they said, something they cleared their schedules for the summer. Now, they did not definitively say whether they are accepting or rejecting this offer by 4:00 P.M. they said they will take more time today to consider the proposal so it's not entirely clear yet how this will play out in the next few hours. >> Jacqueline: okay. We'll continue to watch. Thank you so much. That's the cbc's meagan fitzpatrick at the university of toronto. >>> In montreal we're waiting on a ruling by the quebec superior court on an injunction request at the university de quebec montreal. They want to restrict a pro-palestinian protest that started two weeks ago. Specifically the university wants to bar protesters from setting up tents or equipment within 3 metres of the university building. The university is accusing protesters of blocking access to the university, damaging surveillance cameras and vandalizing property. School officials say some protesters have been seen with iron bars and gas canisters. The protesters are demanding that the university cut any ties it has with israel. The university said it is not linked to any israeli institutions.

>>> Quebec provincial police are searching for an escaped prisoner. The 32-year-old disappeared from a minimum security federal detention centre in laval last night. Yacine zouaoui was convicted of second-degree murder murder in british columbia in 2011. Police believe he fled on foot and could now be in ontario and possibly heading west. He is described as 6' tall with 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He speaks english and has tattoos on his face and left hand. Police say anyone who spots him should not approach but call 911 immediately. >>> Cbc news has uncovered new details in a deadly wrong-way crash last month in ontario that killed a baby and three adults. Court records show the passenger in the u-haul van involved in that crash was charged in a liquor store robbery linked to the incident. Manpreet gill faces 12 charges from the day of that crash. He has not been charged in relation to the collision itself. On april 29, the cargo van was seen weaving through traffic going the wrong way on highway 401 in whitby, ontario. At one point it was being pursued by at least 20 police vehicles. The multi-vehicle collision that ensued killed a 3-month-old boy from ajax and his grandparents visiting from india. The driver of the cargo van also died. Gill was hospitalized with serious injuries. His condition right now is not known. >>> A 51-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in manitoba today. The rcmp were responding to reports of a suspicious man about 60 kilometres southeast of winnipeg. Officers say they found a vehicle stopped on the side of the highway and saw a man assaulting a woman while holding an edged weapon. The man was asked to step away from the vehicle and drop his weapon, but instead police say he moved toward the officers. The man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman sustained minor injuries from the assault. [ ] >> Andrew: you're looking live at truro, nova scotia. The prime minister is highlighting some of the measures in the 2024 budget, including universal coverage for a range of contraception and diabetes medications. The national dental care plan and helping provinces and territories with a number of health care issues. Justin trudeau is expected to take questions from reporters and we will bring that to you live. [ ] >> Andrew: still ahead, new calls for emergency funding to help ontario daycares stay afloat. Some not-for-profit operators say the province's funding model could force them to shut their doors. That story and more coming up on cbc news network. [ ] >> Andrew: if you have a child on a wait list for daycare or maybe on several wait lists, new data collected by cbc news shows you are far from alone. Demand is sky high across the country for $10-a-day child care. Now providers are calling for more funding as their operating costs continue to rise and the need for spaces outstrips

supply. The cbc news's marina von stackleberg has the story. >> Reporter: this woman's daughters are on 15 child care wait lists. The family like many across canada is struggling to find a licensed provider. >> Some of them are saying we won't have a spot for two or three years. >> Reporter: it's been two years since the federal government signed its last deal with provinces to spend tens of billions of dollars to create more child care spots and eventually cut fees parents pay to $10 a day. Daycares have overwhelmingly taken part and that has caused growing pains. >> As child care has become more affordable, we hear from parents that want to access it that are having trouble finding spaces. >> Reporter: providers say they are struggling to operate the spots they already have. The funding hasn't kept up with inflation and the need to pay child care workers a livable wage. >> We do need to take into consideration those cost ss and demand will only increase. >> Reporter: as part of the deal, daycares can't raise their fees, an option they had in the past to offset costs. Some private child care centres in ontario who can access those public dollars have threatened to pull out of the program all together unless they get more money. >> The funding will have to rise across the whole sector, but it is not coincidental that this game of chicken is not being played by anybody other than the for-profit sector. >> Reporter: it is difficult to know how many child care spaces are needed. Each daycare has a wait list and many families are on multiple. The latest data from statistics canada show half of canadian families report struggling to find a spot. >> The funding is great. It's a great incentive to get us moms back out to work. Again, if I can't access it, what is the point? >> Reporter: to add to her anxiety in finding daycare, she's expecting her third child this fall. That baby doesn't have a name yet but is already on a wait list. Marina von stackleberg, cbc news, ottawa. >> Jacqueline: a toronto daycare says it is facing a financial crisis because of uncertain funding from the province and delays in implementing ottawa's $10-a-day child care program. It appears many not-for-profits are in similar situation. Some may be forced to close their doors. Today the opposition N.D.P. spoke with reporters about that daycare and the larger problem. >> Having failed to provide certainty and sustainable funding, the ford government has pushed centres like sunnyside garden to the brink. In a letter to premier ford and to minister lecce, the centre made it very clear, without immediate intervention, sunnyside faces two options. Either withdraw from the $10-a-day child care program and increase fees significantly for parents or stay the course and risk insolvency. >> Jacqueline: the opposition wants the province to share its funding model with providers right now so that the centres can plan their budgets for the upcoming year. It's also asking for emergency funding so that specific toronto daycares and others like it can stay open until the national program is fully implemented. [ ] >> Jacqueline: and if you want to snow more, cbc's mike crawley has a story up on the website about the threat of closure to the sunnyside garden daycare. It delves into the funding issues that threaten many not-for-profits in ontario. You can check it out at cbcnews.ca or get the cbc news app. [ ] >> Andrew: and we're going to take you to truro, nova scotia, where prime minister justin trudeau is speaking. Let's listen. >> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: more aid in. The I.C.J.'s latest proposed measures go exactly in that direction and the I.C.J.'s proposals are binding and we expect everyone to follow them as a matter of international law. [Speaking French] [Voice of Interpreter] for weeks now, canada has been calling for a ceasefire to put an end to violence in the middle east. We need hamas to lay down its arms. We need to see the hostages released, but at the same time there must be an end to the military operation in rafah and no further military operation in are you aware. We need to get more aid in to the territory and the people of gaza. We're seeing huge humanitarian challenges there, the possibility of famine. So we have a duty to provide more aid to help palestinians in gaza. The recommendation and the

request being made by the international court of justice are fully aligned with what canada and many other countries have been asking for weeks now. As before, we're saying that everyone must follow international law and that the request being made by the I.C.J. is under humanitarian international law. [end of translation]. >> Question: israel says there is no other way of getting rid of hamas other than this incursion. What is your response to that?

