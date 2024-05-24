CBCN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #22

>> Reporter: we know that today the israeli military says it has recovered the bodies of three men. They were all taking part in the nova music festival on october the 7th. Two are israeli citizens. The third is part mexican, park french citizen. And what we know about him is that he has called -- sorry. You are bothering me sorry, thanks. What we do know is that he was the boyfriend of sandy luke, the young woman who was taken hostage, that video footage of her being taken hostage on october the 7th. And her body was recovered a week ago today. All of those things together on this one incident in jabalia in the north of the gaza strip, an area that israel left and returned to, was apparently the result of intelligence operations. And I guess that it would be interesting to hear what the idf spokesperson had to say. >> There are men, women, children, and babies being held by hamas in living hell. Across our border in gaza. We will not stop fighting for their freedom. Every decent country in the world would do the same. >> Reporter: so what we see is the central role of the hostages in this now almost eight months long war. We even heard in the icj today, a mention of the hostages by the judges, a call for their return. And I think what many israeli analysts say, is that until this issue is resolved, then the war will not be resolved. The plight of the hostages and the return of the hostages is vital. >> Reporter: curious, what kind of impact might this have on the negotiations that are still ongoing between israel and hamas. >> Reporter: if you think about the role of the hostages that we were just talking about, and the importance to the families, there has now been six bodies. These three today and three a week ago. That have been retrieved by the idf. And that means that there are six hostages who are not returning alive to their families. It has increased the level of urgency within the hostages forum. The day before they released a -- the day before yesterday they released a video of the ticket give hostages, five women who were soldiers in the israeli army. And they wanted to return that information to the israeli public -- public, because there is no ongoing hostage negotiation. That has to be said. We have heard a report, first from the new york times, then repeated by other news outlets. And what they are saying is this, that the head of the cia, the cia chief, bill burns, is apparently in paris this weekend, with the head of the mossad and the leader of the emirates. So we see an israeli and iraqi american attempt, at the same time as paris itself is holding an arab summit, if you like, before arab come -- countries. With the emirates being part of that as well. I think we are seeing one more push, but israel has to be part of that push. And it is not clear if israel is on board, if you listen to what is coming out of the israeli cabinet. And nor is it clear that hamas is on board either. So the two parties may not be as interested in a deal that would involve a cease-fire and a return of the hostages at this moment, as the surrounding negotiators. >> Natasha: irris makler in jerusalem. Thank you, areas. Meanwhile at home, a week long pro- palestinian encampment at the university of toronto is that a key stage today. The university has given protesters a deadline of this afternoon to respond to its latest proposal. Meagan fitzpatrick joins us now from that campus. Meagan, what are the details of this proposal? >> Reporter: they did post them online. They shared this offered publicly, and it outlines sort of step-by-step how they propose to meet the various demands of the protesters. One of their offers is to have representatives of the encampment, and protesters attend the meeting on june 19th with the business of governing council, as well, the president offering to set up an advisory council to review the key us investments. One of the key demands from the protesters is that they divest from any companies that essentially support the israeli

military. The protesters contend that israel is engaging in genocide in gaza, and that you have complicit in that. The university suggesting this advisory committee be made up of students, faculty, alumni, and that the encampment protesters can suggest representatives to that council. It does not necessarily mean they will be chosen, but they can be suggested. And they would report back to the school no later but then -- than the end of october with recommendations on divestment. And the school offering to set up a working group separately to discuss ways of being more transparent ABOUT@$Rt: its investments. One of the key protesters demands has to do with calling on us... To cut academic ties with israeli institutions. And on that front, the university rejects that offer. Saying that would not be in line with their commitment to academic freedom. And uft says they are working and trying to create progress for more opportunities for palestinian scholars here at u. Of t. But they will not accept that demand from the protesters. In terms of this latest offer and the timing of it, the president of uft saying that they have been permitting this encampment essentially to exist for three weeks. Even though the uft considers I'm trespassing. And he says they have been trying to balance different rights. The right to protest on the right to free expression. But also the right to inclusion. He says that this is a well used part of campus, and he says that the protesters are denying access to students and members of the community. And he also says there have been multiple reports of community members feeling unsafe. Feeling harassed. Saying there have been allegations of hate speech and some of these incidents have been reported to toronto police. Thirty-eight incidents in a interview this morning on metro morning on cbc radio. He talked about rising tensions, take a listen. >> The tensions that have been generated by the continued presence of the encampment have reached a point where we feel that now is the time to end the encampment. The students had ample opportunity to exercise their right of freedom of expression and protest. They will be able to continue to do that, but through other means. >> He says that their objective here is to achieve divestment. There is a process there. A university policy to be followed. And he said that the university has been offering help to the students to go through that process. He is saying that if this offer is rejected by prof r to date, the university does intend to issue press past notices. What happens after that, natasha, is not as clear. He says he would probably take a couple days for them to decide next step if the protesters do not abide by those trust past notices. He did also say in an interview that the convocation ceremony set to begin on june 3rd will go ahead regardless. Those ceremonies happening right behind me, right behind the encampment at convocation hall and the president of uft saying they are intent on allowing those ceremonies to go through. >> What are you hearing from the students in terms of a response? >> All along since the beginning of this and catmint on may 2nd. They have said that they are prepared to be here until their demands are met. They said we live here now, is a phrase that they have used. They said they are prepared to stay here all summer, that some of them have clear their schedule. There are dozens of tents set up here with protesters sleeping here every night. One of the encampment protesters and organizers was also on metro morning this morning. Aaron mackey. And she seems to be indicating that they are not satisfied with this latest offer from the university. Take a listen. >> This is not good enough. What was outlined here is a proposal for a committee. And there are a few roadblocks. One of course is that there is veto power over who is actually on the committee, even if we put forward our own recommendations. And at the end of the process, the president can come back and say no. So we do not want to go through this process. We do not want to have time to -- we do not have time to wait. We are here demanding divestment and we will continue to be here. >> Reporter: if they do not abide by those trust past notices, natasha, of toronto police are called in, is she willing to be arrested? She was asked and she said that she and any other encampment protesters know that that is a risk. That if toronto police to come in and clear this encampment that that would not reflect well on the university. She is saying that the university is trying to avoid any police involvement and she said that there is hope that the protesters accept this offer and

the conversation can continue after the offer is accepted. And he said even regardless of those trust past notices -- notices are issued, the administration's keen and willing to keep talking to the protesters and not have to police involved in clearing this inclement out. >> Natasha: thank you. Let us turn our attention to another encampment at another university. In montréal we are waiting on a ruling by the québec superior court on an injunction request for... The school wants to restrict a pro- palestinian protest that started on campus nearly two weeks ago. Specifically barring protesters from setting up tents or equipment within three metres of a university building. They have accused demonstrators a blocking access to the university, demic -- damaging cameras and blocking property. Student say that protesters have been seen with iron bars and gas canisters. The protesters are demanding that the university cut ties with israel. The director at the school says that they are not presently linked to any israeli institutions. Border and customs officers could go on strike as early as next month. Workers with the canada border services agency have voted 96% in favour of job action. There is no strike date set. But the union expects to be in an illegal strike position by early june. 90% of order -- border officers are considered essential and cannot walk off the job. The job action could cause delays for travellers at border crossings and airports. A deportation hearing is set for today for the truck driver who because the humboldt broncos crash. He has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in the 2018 crash that killed 16 players and staff with the junior a hockey team and injured 13 others. He drove through a stop sign and crashed in to a team bus at a rural highway intersection. Sentenced to eight years in prison and was granted parole in 2022. His lawyer says that he will lose his permanent resident status -- if he loses his permanent resident status, he could be asked to remain in canada on humanitarian grounds. Ontario premier doug ford is expected to loosen the rules about where alcohol can be bought in the province. Sources tell cbc news that some alcohol drinks will become more widely available sooner than what was initially expected. Premier ford will hold a news conference about it this our -- hour, and we will have that for you live here on cbc news network. But for now let us bring in linda ward who has been digging into this story. Linda, what have you learned. >> Natasha, we knew the ford government had plans to expand where alcohol can be sold in this province. But now as you say, we are hearing that it could be happening much earlier than anticipated. Sources are telling us that that will happen 16 months earlier than previously announced. This was announced first in december, and it was supposed to come into effect no later than january 1st 2026. And that was first reported by citynews. We now know that this is going to take us -- a three phased approach. Grocery stores will be able to sell wine and beer. Grocery stores at already sell wine and beer will be allowed to sell ready to drink cocktails, coolers. Things that are in the can. Rtd's as they are called. We are, wine and cider and ready-made cocktails will be available at convenience stores. As soon as september. And all other grocery stores I do not already sell beer and wine, those will be able to sell alcohol as of october 31st. Also sources say there will be no limit on the size of the packs that stores can sell. So a convenience store with enough space would be able to sell a to four of beer. Right now grocery stores are limited to only being able to sell six packs of beer. The beer store, we are hearing -- the beer store that sells most of the beer in this province, and also grocery stores sell beer, but they have had a deal with the province. They are going to get a significant payout from the province in -- payout for this accelerated timeline. As I mentioned, they have had a deal with the province. A long-standing agreement that limited the number of stores authorized to sell alcohol. And that will not be renewed. That was supposed to expire december 31st, but this is coming in earlier and we now know the beer store is expected to get a significant payout from the province.

we are going to hear from premier ford in the finance minister, coming up at 1030 with more details. >> Natasha: in about ten minutes. We will bring that to our audience live as soon as it gets underway. But in the meantime, cbc's linda ward, thank you so much. Coming up, calling out to canada for not meeting its nato spending pledge. Twenty-three us senators have sent a strongly worded letter to justin trudeau. Janyce mcgregor is going -- joining us at -- after the break to explain what is going on. Yo Announcer:Closed captioning ofthis program is brought to youin part byDesjar Insurance with a heartso big, it shows. Visit desjardins.com/heart,today. How can you protect yourself from continually rising health care costs not covered by your government health insurance? With SureHealth from Green Shield Canada. My SureHealth plan helps to protect me and my family from a lot of routine medical expenses. Host: Like prescription drugs, dental care and vision care. And many unexpected expenses I could face, if I have an accident or get a serious illness. Like physiotherapists, chiropractors, home care, emergency medical travel expenses, and more. And for most plans, your acceptance is guaranteed, with no health exam and no medical questions when you apply. If you're self-employed, don't have health coverage at work, are recently retired or retiring soon, get SureHealth now and protect yourself and your family from rising health care costs not covered by your government health plan. Call or visit SureHealth.ca now for your free, personalized SureHealth info package. That's SureHealth.ca. [explosion] [dynamic] How can any of this be fair? They might think, hey, we just need more doctors, but that's not really it. Ah, Russian's came here. Shows you where it starts, where it ends. Were you really willing to risk that job? Yes. At Thunder Bay's favourite festival "Wake the Giant". Ta-da! There it is. [ ] >> Reporter: tie lawn is -- >> Natasha: taiwan is on high alert as china stages at second day of military drills in the waters surrounding the island. They are testing their ability -- beijing says they are testing their ability to seize taiwan. [ engine roars ] in response, taiwan has scrambled jets, deployed navy vessels and moved antiship missiles to coastal areas. A formation of bombers ran mock strikes against taiwanese targets. Beijing has called the drills punishment for separatist acts after a nationalist president was elected in january. Here at home prime minister justin trudeau has received a letter from a group of us senators calling on canada to increase its nato defence spending to meet the target of traumatic% of the country's gdp. The american politicians say that this is one of the most dangerous moments the alliances ever faced. Janyce mcgregor joins us from ottawa. Janyce, what are the senators asking for? >> Natasha, this letter sets the tone early by talking about how this is one of the most severe threat landscapes that nato is faced in the history of its alliance. And it says notwithstanding, what senators acknowledge has been very significant contributions on canada's part, including leading the battle group in latvia. They still think that canada is falling short of meeting its obligations. Particularly in a world where all nato members are under a lot of pressure to bolster ukraine in its fight against russia. They talk in the letter about how canada is failing to live up to the standard of the alliance, how even when you go out as far as 2029, the amount of defence spending that canada has budgeted only brings it to just a little over 1.7% of canada's gross domestic product. It was supposed to be a 2% by 2024. And that target was described by nato as a floor, not a ceiling that members were supposed to reach. Just reading some sections from the letter here. They talk about how they are concerned and profoundly disappointed that canada's most recent budget projection indicates it will not receive 2% commitment in this decade. They also talk about norad. Canada and norad are key partners. Norad is believed to be in dire need of modernization.

and then the letter says that canada will fail to meet its obligations to the alliance to the detriment of all nato allies. In the free world, without immediate and meaningful action to increase defence spending. Let us talk about the signatories to this letter. There are 23 different senators who signed on from both sides of the island washington. A number of them sit on the senate defence committee. But notably the chair of that committee is not among the signatories. I will note that ten of them are up for reelection this year, and there are prominent names. Both republicans and democrats, people like mitt romney and ted cruise signed this letter, but prominent democrats like tim kane and joe manson. The other thing that is interesting about this is that defence minister bill blair was in washington just last week, meeting with his counterpart, defence secretary lloyd austin and senior officials, laying out canada's future spending plans in meetings. On parliament hill yesterday when reporters spoke with him he continued to give assurances about how canada is stepping up in terms of what it is doing on defence. Take a listen. >> We know canada needs to invest in other capabilities that are not yet included in this year's budget but are part of the invicta -- investment that we have to make. But canada is on a very strong upward trajectory in defence spending. We've acknowledged from day one that there is more that we need to do. We have clearly indicated in our budget the path to getting that done. >> Reporter: janyce, let us talk about the timing of this letter. Why would the us senators send it now. >> It makes you wonder if they did not like what blair was saying when they went to washington last week. The next summit is scheduled for washington. The americans are the host this july. It also falls to the host to set the tone. Perhaps that includes nagging some of the laggards in the alliance. There's also the presidential election year. We know that there are always various absinthe -- flows and the threats to canada to step up calls for accountability on defence spending, depending on who is talking. Of course donald trump on the stump has threatened to not come to the defence of nato allies who are not paying their fair share. On the other hand, the biden administration itself -- when david cohen spoke about it this spring, he talked about there being a whole range of factors that the us considers when it looks at canada's nato contributions. That percentages just one of them. And the overall trajectory of our canada defence spending is increasing. And also in germany's defence minister was in ottawa a few weeks ago, reporters were pushing him to see if he would offer criticism of canada not meeting its targets. And he diplomatically declined to do so. Not everyone feels a strongly is the senators. But it is interesting to see them sounding these notes ahead of that summit in july. >> Thank you, janyce. >> Natasha: the man behind a groundbreaking documentary film, supersize me, has died. >> I love big macs. This is the first time in a long time that I have had a big mac that looks like a picture. It looks like a picture. Look at that. A big mac has never looked this good. >> Natasha: that was morgan spurlock. And that was his 2,004 a documentary, supersize me. It was nominated for a academy award. Spurlock spent nothing eat -- but eating mcdonald's food for a month, he gained 25 pounds and his health they curated significantly. A statement today from spurlock's family says that he died yesterday in new york from complications with cancer. He was 52 years old. [ ]

