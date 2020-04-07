CBC Windsor's COVID-19 update: Here's what you need to know on April 7

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a COVID-19 update for our area Tuesday morning.

Here's what's happening in our area:

5 people have died from COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

On Monday, the health unit reported there are now 204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, and that two more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to five for the Windsor-Essex area.

"I send my regrets and condolences to the families of both of these individuals during this very difficult time. This is sad news for our community to lose two more residents in such a tragic way," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health.

The health unit also confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Southwood Lakes, bringing the total number of long-term care facilities experiencing an outbreak to eight.

Country Village Homes in Woodslee, Amica, Lifetimes on Riverside, Heron Terrace, Riverside Place and The Village of St. Clair/Schlegel Village all have outbreaks among staff or residents or both.

Sarnia-Lambton outbreak

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 80 confirmed cases and eight people have died in Lambton County.

Landmark Village seniors' home in Sarnia, Ont. is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with at least six confirmed cases, including four deaths connected to the facility as of Wednesday.

Chatham-Kent cases

Chatham-Kent Public Health reports there are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one person in that community has died.

Four of those 12 people who were diagnosed have made a full recovery.

Who do you call if someone isn't following the rules?

The health unit said anyone with concerns about restaurants, bars, tobacco or vape shops that are open when they shouldn't be, can contact the health unit.

Non-essential businesses being open, people who are not physically distancing, or groups of five or more people can be reported to 3-1-1 in Windsor or local by-law offices in your municipality.

Anyone not self-isolating or quarantining — report to non-emergency line for police services who will follow up with the health unit who can then issue an order if necessary.

Windsor health-care worker posts emotional thank-you to border officers

Jeffrey Rowe was heading back into Windsor, Ont., on Saturday night after working a hectic 12-hour hospital shift in Detroit, when he was stopped at the border for something very peculiar.

"I came through the tunnel, and there wasn't a lot of traffic, and when I went through the customs area, there was about two or three cars with their emergency lights on," said Rowe.

"I thought, 'Oh man, they're not going to let us back in the country' ... I was totally frightened."

Rowe is a respiratory therapist at Henry Ford Health System's Midtown Detroit hospital and thought he might be turned back at the border. Instead, he saw something that shook him to the core.

"There was about 20 [officers], and they had these hand-written signs, welcoming us back into the country and they were cheering," said Rowe, who was shocked by the display from the normally stoic and very professional Canadian border officers.

"I rolled down my window and gave them the thumbs up and said, 'You guys are awesome.'

"To see these guys jump up and big smiles, just crazy. It just went right to my heart. I was crying all the way home."

