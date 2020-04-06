CBC Windsor's COVID-19 update: Here's what you need to know April 6

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provides a daily COVID-19 update for our area.

Watch the health unit's live update here at 9 a.m.:

Over the weekend, the health unit confirmed 184 positive cases of COVID-19 in our area, and so far three people have died from the disease in Windsor-Essex.

Six long term care facilities in the region have confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19.

Country Village Homes in Woodslee has been hit the hardest as five staff members there tested positive for COVID-19, with six cases in residents. Two residents there have died.

Amica and Lifetimes on Riverside each have one case in a resident there with two staff members at each facility also testing positive for COVID-19.

Heron Terrace and Riverside Place each have two staff members who have tested positive and The Village of St. Clair/Schlegel Village has one staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here's what's happening in our area:

Sarnia-Lambton outbreak

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 79 confirmed cases and eight people have died in Labton County.

Landmark Village seniors' home in Sarnia, Ont. is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with at least six confirmed cases, including four deaths connected to the facility as of Wednesday.

Chatham-Kent cases

Chatham-Kent Public Health reports there are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one person in that community has died.

Four of those 12 people who were diagnosed have made a full recovery.