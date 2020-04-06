CBC Windsor's COVID-19 update: Here's what you need to know April 6
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provides a daily COVID-19 update for our area.
Over the weekend, the health unit confirmed 184 positive cases of COVID-19 in our area, and so far three people have died from the disease in Windsor-Essex.
Six long term care facilities in the region have confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19.
Country Village Homes in Woodslee has been hit the hardest as five staff members there tested positive for COVID-19, with six cases in residents. Two residents there have died.
Amica and Lifetimes on Riverside each have one case in a resident there with two staff members at each facility also testing positive for COVID-19.
Heron Terrace and Riverside Place each have two staff members who have tested positive and The Village of St. Clair/Schlegel Village has one staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Here's what's happening in our area:
Sarnia-Lambton outbreak
The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 79 confirmed cases and eight people have died in Labton County.
Landmark Village seniors' home in Sarnia, Ont. is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with at least six confirmed cases, including four deaths connected to the facility as of Wednesday.
Chatham-Kent cases
Chatham-Kent Public Health reports there are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one person in that community has died.
Four of those 12 people who were diagnosed have made a full recovery.