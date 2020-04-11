CBC Windsor's April 11 COVID-19 update: 299 positive cases detected in region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 299 cases of COVID-19 in the region and there are no new deaths.

There continues to be outbreak situations at seven long-term care facilities in Windsor-Essex County.

That statistics show an equal number of people, 86, have contracted the virus through travel and may have contracted it within the community.

Saturday also marks first day since March 28th that fewer than 10 cases were detected in the region.

In all, nearly 2,100 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in the region and there are 200 results pending.

Eight people have died because of COVID-19 in the region.

Windsor McDonald's employee tests positive

Following reports of a worker at the McDonald's at 3354 Dougall Ave. had tested positive for COVID-19 the Health Unit said it would "not confirm the identity of individual cases within the community."

But it did say it conducts an investigation for all confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"Anyone who is identified as a close contact and at risk for COVID-19 through close contact will be contacted by WECHU," the health unit's Sunday release read.

It also said there is no evidence the virus is transmitted through food and that takeout food and delivery are good options for meals as it maintains physical distancing.

Holiday Weekend

Officials reinforced their safety reminders for the holiday weekend saying people should continue to physically distance from anybody they don't live with.

Guidelines and recommendations about COVID-19 can be found on the health unit's website.

Here's what's happening in our area:

Sarnia-Lambton

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton is confirming two more cases of COVID-19 Saturday and one more death since Friday. That brings totals in that area to 107 positive cases and ten fatalities. There have been 13 people who've recovered from the illness in that region.

The health unit said their investigations linked some of the cases to group travel to Europe while others are linked to family and faith gatherings and some transmission happened in occupational settings.

"We are working to establish links between these groupings of exposure," Lambton Public Health said in their update Saturday.

"Many of the contacts are providing reassuring histories of self-isolation, but we also know that people have wide social networks that have been enabling transmission."

Six of the ten deaths can be tied to the outbreak at the Landmark Village retirement home, the health unit said in its update Sunday. The number of infected at that facility grew by one on Saturday to 22 cases among the staff and residents.

Chatham-Kent cases

In all, one person has died because of the virus in Chatham-Kent and seven have recovered. Chatham-Kent reported one further positive case of COVID-19 in the region bringing the total to 19.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reports there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one person in that community has died.

Four of those 17 people who were diagnosed have made a full recovery.

There are no confirmed cases for which somebody is in hospital.