CBC Windsor September 1 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued four non-compliance orders to local businesses that have violated the mask-wearing policy in place for commercial establishments.

During the health unit's daily COVID-19 briefing, the region's chief nursing officer Theresa Marentette said the orders— which can include fines up to $5,000 for an individual and up to $25,000 for a business — were issued after officers had already warned the establishments and educated them on COVID-19.

In the past two weeks, Marentette said there were 123 inspections that were mostly related to non-compliance with the masking order and not physical distancing in a patio setting.

In total, 42 on-site COVID-19 related inspections were performed in August.

The health unit reported 12 new COVID-19 cases for Windsor-Essex Tuesday.

Six are the result of close contact with someone who had the disease, one is a retirement home resident and four others are still under investigation.

There are 90 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, which are being monitored by the health unit, officials say.

Eighteen people are in hospital, an increase of 11 since Monday. This spike in hospitalizations is retirement home residents who have been moved from their facility so that they can better physically distance.

Ahmed said these residents don't need to be in hospital but the setting better allows them to be taken care of.

According to the health unit's website, Leamington's New Beginnings retirement home is the only care facility in outbreak.

As of Tuesday, 19 residents and six staff at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

One manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh is currently in outbreak.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for September 1:

Notice of public exposure added to health unit's website

The health unit launched a new section on its website Monday that will notify the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure after the weekend saw several local businesses flagged through health alerts.

From Friday through Sunday, the health unit issued three alerts warning of "low" transmission risk at six locations across Windsor-Essex. In each case, a customer or staff member has tested positive and the health unit wants anybody who may have come into contact with them to be alerted.

The affected businesses and dates include:

Xanadu Gym at 446 Advance Blvd in Tecumseh on Aug. 19, 20, 21, 25 and 26.

Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Road in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Spirit Halloween store in Devonshire Mall in Windsor on Aug. 25.

Wineology on 19 Main St. E. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

El Diablo on 16 Main St. W. in Kingsville on Aug. 21.

Muscedere Vineyards on County Rd. 18 in Harrow on Aug. 21.

"When these businesses are now opening up there are more opportunities for people to go out and interact with each other," Ahmed said. He added there's a responsibility to be "mindful of your own symptoms, if you're not feeling well you should take precautions, stay home, instead of putting others at risk."

He said that while the health unit identified the risk as low, these situations could easily have been a high risk had the businesses not followed appropriate safety protocols.

Some businesses were frustrated that the health unit hadn't notified them of a possible exposure before warning the public. Ahmed admitted that there was a delay in communication that he said was a result of the unit putting the public's health needs first.

Ahmed said the health unit is refining its processes so that it can better notify businesses and people, and said public health isn't looking to vilify any business. It just wants people to have the information they need to say healthy and safe.

