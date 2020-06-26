CBC Windsor June 26 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will give a COVID-19 update for our region Friday morning.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for June 26 live at 9:30 a.m.:

The health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. One person works in the agri-farm sector and three people acquired COVID-19 in the community.

Most of the Windsor-Essex area moved into Stage 2 of reopening Thursday with the exceptions of Kingsville and Leamington. Those areas have not been cleared by the province to move forward due to the high rate of the virus, mostly at farms and among temporary foreign workers. Six farms remain under an outbreak.

Health unit inspectors, along with officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Service Canada, are inspecting about four or five bunkhouses this week. Those accommodations are provided to migrant workers by their employer, under the federal government's temporary foreign worker program.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said these inspections will highlight concerns the health unit has always had about said accommodations. Ahmed has pushed all levels of government to review policies around the accommodations.

For parts of Windsor-Essex entering Stage 2:

Shopping malls can reopen.

Restaurants and bars can serve customers seated outdoors.

Barber shops, hair salons, day-spas and tattoo parlors can operate.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools, recreational activities and guided tours can resume.

Gatherings must continue to be limited to 10 people or less, and Ahmed said those who can work remotely should continue to do so.

Mask policy begins Friday

Owners and operators of commercial businesses in Windsor-Essex must have a policy in place today that would prohibit entry for most people who are not wearing a face covering, according to an order made by the health unit.

It applies to places like retail and convenience stores, malls and plazas, restaurants, personal service settings, grocery stores and bakeries, gas stations, indoor areas of farmers' markets, mechanic shops and car dealerships.

WATCH | Are you making these face mask mistakes?

The health unit is ordering businesses to make the following exceptions to face-covering policies:

Children who are younger than two years old.

Children — younger than five years old "either chronologically or developmentally" — who can't be persuaded to wear a face covering by their caregiver.

People who would experience breathing issues if they were to wear a face covering.

People who cannot safely wear a face covering due to medical reasons such as "respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information."

People who can not wear a face covering due to religious reasons.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday. There have been 285 total cases in the region and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 249 people have recovered.

Bluewater Health is under an outbreak after four staff members tested positive for the disease.

Afton Park long-term care home in Sarnia is now under an outbreak, after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit also reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The area has had 157 total cases.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 149 people have recovered.