CBC Windsor June 18 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 in our region, with five of those cases in individuals working in the agri-farm sector.

Eight workplaces in the agricultural sector are under a COVID-19 outbreak. Three are in Kingsville and five are in Leamington.

Windsor-Essex is one of only a few regions across Ontario that will not be allowed to move into Stage 2 of reopening this Friday, because the province says the case numbers need to be lower. Over the last few weeks, the main source of new COVID-19 cases in the region has been in migrant farm workers.

A spokesperson for the mayor said Thursday he was pushing for mandatory testing for Essex County Farm workers.

An "urgent teleconference" is planned for Thursday, following a conversation between Mayor Drew Dilkens and the federal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu.

According to the mayor's office, the minister is holding the call later in the day between officials from Health Canada, Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj, Erie Shores HealthCare interim CEO Dr. Ross Moncur, and "representatives" from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, along with the mayor.

This week, the city expanded its COVID-19 Isolation and Recovery Centre to now accommodate migrant workers who have tested positive for the disease.

The centre was initially designed to help people experiencing homelessness self-isolate if they contracted COVID-19. On Tuesday, city council voted to expand this model, with all costs covered by the farms.

Two long-term care homes — Country Village Homes in Woodslee and Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh — are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One staff member has tested positive at each facility.

Leamington COVID-19 assessment centre for migrant farm workers closed

The COVID-19 testing centre targeted at migrant farm workers in Leamington is closing Thursday, even though the number of cases among those workers continues to climb.

Erie Shores HealthCare began the initiative on June 9, aimed at stemming the spread of the disease among temporary foreign workers who live and work together in close quarters.

The testing centre at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre has been open for nine days and tested more than 750 workers, according to a news release. However, the goal was to test the roughly 8,000 migrant workers in the region and officials say they are closing due to poor turnout.

"This initiative expanded access to COVID testing to workers within the agri-food sector, doing what we could to break down some of the barriers to testing that previously existed," said Dr. Ross Moncur, chief of staff and interim CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare, in a media release.

Testing centres open 7 days a week

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptomatic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has gone back to its usual testing hours, after briefly extending them due to an increase in the volume of people looking to be tested.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette campus of Windsor Regional, next to the Emergency Department, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, an increase of one case from Wednesday. Overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 239 people have recovered.

Bluewater Health is under an outbreak after three staff members tested positive for the disease.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia continues with 26 residents testing positive for the disease and 28 staff members.

To date, 10 people residing at Vision Nursing Home have died due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 152 total cases of COVID-19 for the region.

An outbreak at Greenhill Produce is now over.

There were 103 workers at the facility who had tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 147 people have recovered.